PM Modi dials French President Macron, exchanges views on peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday exchanged views on efforts for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia."

"Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership," the post added. In response, Macron shared a post on X, saying, "I have just spoken with Prime Minister @NarendraModi. We coordinated our positions on the war in Ukraine in order to move towards a just and lasting peace, with strong guarantees for Ukraine and Europe's security."

"On trade issues, we agreed to strengthen our economic exchanges and our strategic partnership in all areas; this is the key to our sovereignty and independence," the post added. Mentioning the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, Macron wrote, "Following up on the AI Action Summit held in Paris last February, we are working towards the success of the AI Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in 2026. For more effective multilateralism, we agreed to work closely together in preparation for the French presidency of the G7 and the Indian presidency of the BRICS in 2026."

In February, PM Modi visited France for three days, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. He also co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

Following PM Modi's visit to France, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that India-France relations have reached new heights, as PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held high-level discussions aboard the French presidential aircraft. The joint statement released after PM Modi's visit to France said the two leaders reiterated their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order, address pressing global challenges, and prepare the world for emerging developments, including in the technological and economic domains.

The two leaders stressed the urgent need for reforming the United Nations Security Council and agreed to coordinate closely in multilateral forums, including on UNSC matters.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen conversations on the regulation of the use of the veto in case of mass atrocities. They held extensive discussions on long-term global challenges and current international developments and agreed to intensify their global and regional engagement, including through multilateral initiatives and institutions.

Acknowledging the paramount importance of advancing scientific knowledge, research and innovation, and recalling the long and enduring engagement between India and France in those areas, President Macron and Prime Minister Modi announced the grand inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation in New Delhi in March 2026 by launching its Logo. Recalling the deep and longstanding defence cooperation between France and India as part of the Strategic Partnership, President Macron and PM Modi welcomed the continuation of the cooperation of air and maritime assets in line with the ambitious Defence Industrial Roadmap agreed in 2024.

