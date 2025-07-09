PM Modi conferred with Brazil's highest civilian honour by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his contribution to...

This is the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded the highest civilian honour of Brazil by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday. President Lula conferred Brazil's highest civilian honour, the 'Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross', on PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a State Visit to Brazil after participating in the BRICS Summit, received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brazil on Tuesday.

PM Modi conferred Brazil’s highest civilian award

"Being honoured with Brazil's highest national award by the President today is a moment of immense pride and emotion, not only for me, but also for 140 crore Indians," Modi said during a joint press statement with Lula after their delegation-level talks."I express my heartfelt gratitude to him (President Lula), the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil," he said.

He later posted on X, “I’m honoured to have been conferred ‘The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.’ Gratitude to President Lula, the Government and the people of Brazil. This illustrates the strong affection the people of Brazil have for the people of India. May our friendship scale even newer heights of success in the times to come.” This is the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

PM Modi receives a warm welcome in Brazil

PM Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared a hug as the President received the PM at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. He shared a unique moment of enjoying a harmonium performance along with the Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. PM Modi enjoyed the Indian classical musical presentation which used traditional instruments such as the Harmonium and Tabla at his ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

"Broadening the horizons of the Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi warmly received by President @LulaOficial and First Lady @JanjaLula at the Alvorada Palace with a guard of honour & ceremonial welcome. Bilateral talks lie ahead," posted Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. PM Modi also received a unique 114-horse welcome at the ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

PM Modi and Brazilian President Lula da Silva's bilateral trade deal

Noting ample opportunities for diversifying and expanding bilateral trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have set a target of 20 billion dollars to be achieved in the next five years, the Ministry of External Affairs said.The two leaders discussed the "entire spectrum of the partnership", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East) P Kumaran said in Brasilia on Tuesday (local time), while addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's State visit to Brazil. He stated that PM Modi and President Lula discussed defence and security, agriculture, food and nutritional security, energy transformation and climate change, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies and industrial partnerships.



