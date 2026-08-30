PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev

PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do'stlik ', by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent during 2-day state visit. Modi thanked his brother, said award belongs to 1.4 bn Indians, reflects Dostlik meaning friendship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred the ‘Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik’, Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in recognition of the deep and enduring ties between India and Uzbekistan.

This happened during PM Modi's two-day state visit to the Central Asian country. The prestigious honour was presented to PM Modi in Tashkent as the two leaders held delegation-level talks to expand cooperation between India and Uzbekistan across several key areas.

Last year, Uzbekistan conferred the same award on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan. Other notable leaders who have received the award are Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

'Honour belongs to 1.4 bn Indians': What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his "brother" President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the honour, saying India and Uzbekistan will work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity.

Expressing gratitude for the warmth extended to him and his delegation during his two-day State visit, PM Modi said the visit would remain memorable for him.

"My friend, the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan, who has served as a role model across this entire region in scaling new heights of development- this two-day visit of mine will always be remembered," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on 'Dostlik' meaning friendship

Reflecting on the honour, PM Modi said the words used by President Mirziyoyev captured India's heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood and the efforts of its 1.4 billion people.

"I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen- they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," PM Modi added.

Calling the award a moment of "immense pride", the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the word "Dostlik", meaning friendship, and said it reflected the core sentiment of India-Uzbekistan relations.

"This honour does not belong to just one individual; it belongs to 1.4 billion people of India. On behalf of all the people of India, I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan, its government, and my friend, the Honourable President," he said.

The Prime Minister also credited President Mirziyoyev's leadership and friendship with India for the steady strengthening of bilateral ties, noting that the relationship has now been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.