FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev

PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik'

After Amaal Mallik annouces break from singing, 'proud father' Daboo Mallik admits 'negativity was spread, calls were made' for Yeh Awarapan backlash

After Amaal annouces break from singing, Daboo Mallik admits 'calls were made'

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 12 development projects in Lucknow

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 12 projects in Lucknow

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev

PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do'stlik ', by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent during 2-day state visit. Modi thanked his brother, said award belongs to 1.4 bn Indians, reflects Dostlik meaning friendship.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred the ‘Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik’, Uzbekistan’s highest state honour, by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in recognition of the deep and enduring ties between India and Uzbekistan.

This happened during PM Modi's two-day state visit to the Central Asian country. The prestigious honour was presented to PM Modi in Tashkent as the two leaders held delegation-level talks to expand cooperation between India and Uzbekistan across several key areas.

Last year, Uzbekistan conferred the same award on Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan. Other notable leaders who have received the award are Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

'Honour belongs to 1.4 bn Indians': What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his "brother" President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the honour, saying India and Uzbekistan will work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity.

Expressing gratitude for the warmth extended to him and his delegation during his two-day State visit, PM Modi said the visit would remain memorable for him.

"My friend, the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan, who has served as a role model across this entire region in scaling new heights of development- this two-day visit of mine will always be remembered," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on 'Dostlik' meaning friendship

Reflecting on the honour, PM Modi said the words used by President Mirziyoyev captured India's heritage, its spirit of universal brotherhood and the efforts of its 1.4 billion people.

"I may only be a medium for all your words, but the true recipients are my thousands-of-years-old heritage, and the perseverance and hard work of 1.4 billion countrymen- they are the true deserving bearers of this honour," PM Modi added.

Calling the award a moment of "immense pride", the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the word "Dostlik", meaning friendship, and said it reflected the core sentiment of India-Uzbekistan relations.

"This honour does not belong to just one individual; it belongs to 1.4 billion people of India. On behalf of all the people of India, I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan, its government, and my friend, the Honourable President," he said.

The Prime Minister also credited President Mirziyoyev's leadership and friendship with India for the steady strengthening of bilateral ties, noting that the relationship has now been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik' by President Mirziyoyev
PM Modi conferred Uzbekistan's highest honour 'Order of Oliy Darajali Do‘stlik'
India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thailand
India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thai
After Amaal Mallik annouces break from singing, 'proud father' Daboo Mallik admits 'negativity was spread, calls were made' for Yeh Awarapan backlash
After Amaal annouces break from singing, Daboo Mallik admits 'calls were made'
Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 12 development projects in Lucknow
Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 12 projects in Lucknow
Viral video: Ravi Kishan's 'Humko Gorakhpur Spain lagta hai' sparks meme fest, netizens brutally troll him: 'Bakloli ke alawa kaam hai inko?'
Viral video: Ravi Kishan's 'Humko Gorakhpur Spain lagta hai' sparks meme fest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa, Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil: 5 actors who played visually-impaired characters on screen
Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, Kajol in Fanaa: 5 actors who played blind characters
From Karanvir Bohra to Jannat Zubair, Prince Narula, Hiten Tejwani: TV stars making big with most-popualr microdramas
From Karanvir to Hiten: TV stars making big with popular microdramas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement