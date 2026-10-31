'PM Modi committed India's support': Poland thanks New Delhi for backing G20 membership bid

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has praised India's backing for the country's G20 membership bid, saying PM Modi had personally committed support. Check out the video.

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, has welcomed India's support for Warsaw's bid to become a permanent member of the G20. He said that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured New Delhi's backing for its proposed inclusion. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Sikorski said, ''Prime Minister Modi, while receiving our Prime Minister in India just a few days ago, committed India's support for Polish membership, and we are grateful for that.''

He also highlighted his positive engagement with India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar over the years and added, ''I have a long-standing relationship, which I hugely appreciate with Dr Jaishankar.''

US tables proposal for Poland's permanent G20 membership

Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski said that the US had tabled a resolution proposing Poland's inclusion as a permanent member of the G20, and he has been lobbying 'colleagues' including India to support that motion. He also praised Tusk's recent India visit, describing it as 'extremely successful'.

Answering a question asked by news agency ANI's reporter on recent developments between India and Poland on the sidelines of G20 Summit, Sikorski said, ''We regard the visit by Prime Minister Donald Tusk to India as extremely successful, and we are pleased with it. We are encouraged by the prospects of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Negotiations have accelerated. We hope the agreement with India will soon come into effect to the mutual benefit of both sides.''

#WATCH | United States | On ANI's question regarding India-Poland relations, Poland's Deputy PM and Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, says, "We regard the visit by Prime Minister Donald Tusk to India as extremely successful, and we are very pleased with it...we are encouraged by the prospects of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Negotiations have accelerated...we hope the agreement with India will soon come into effect to the mutual benefit of both sides." October 30, 2026

For those unversed, Poland's PM Donald Tusk visited India from October 21 to October 23 along with Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański and a business delegation representing nearly 100 companies, where he held talks with PM Modi.

Currently, the G20 consists of 19 countries, including India, China, France, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the US, along with the African Union and the European Union.