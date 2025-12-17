FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour, receives highest civilian award in Addis Ababa

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been conferred with Ethiopia highest award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 06:43 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

PM Modi becomes FIRST global leader to be conferred with Ethiopia’s top honour, receives highest civilian award in Addis Ababa
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been conferred with Ethiopia highest award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. PM Modi is the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali bestowed the award. Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Ethiopia, which began on Tuesday, December 16.

PM Modi congratulated by Amit Shah, EAM Jaishankar

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah on X, said, 'Congratulations to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on being bestowed with Ethiopia’s highest award, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.’ It is the 28th accolade to Modi Ji’s statesmanship by a foreign nation, signifying Bharat's rising stature in global diplomacy under his leadership."

He also added, 'This honour will remain a milestone in the friendship between India and Ethiopia.'

EAM S. Jaishankar also congratulated him. He said, 'The conferment of Ethiopia’s highest award, the ‘Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia’, is a proud moment for Indians across the world. A recognition of PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to the Global South and his contributions towards strengthening India - Ethiopia friendship.'

BJP said that PM Modi getting 28th international honour is reflection of India's rising global stature and his respected leadership on the world stage.

"Pure pride for India. Ethiopia has conferred its highest civilian award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on PM Shri Narendra Modi -- making him the first global Head of State or Government to receive this distinction. This 28th international honour is reflection of India's rising global stature and PM Modi's steady, respected leadership on the world stage. The whole nation celebrates as he dedicates this honour to 140 crore Indians," the party said in a post on X.

What did PM Modi said? 

PM Modi said that recieving this award is a matter of great pride for him.  He said, "Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership.'

"On this occasion, I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia," he added.

The Prime Minister dedicated the award to 140 crore people of India. "I'm honoured to be conferred with the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia! I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India," he said in a post on X.

(ANI Inputs)

