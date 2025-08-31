Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, i.e., August 31, attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
Image credit: Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening, i.e., August 31, attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, where he was warmly welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Arriving at the venue of the Official Reception, PM Modi was seen exchanging warm handshakes with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan. Later, he joined several world leaders for a 'family photo'. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders at the group photograph. The official program of the SCO summit will start on the morning of September 1. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held several bilateral meetings, including one with Xi Jinping, where both leaders recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday. According to the MEA, both leaders also focused on strengthening "people-to-people" ties through direct flights, visa facilitation, and the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

"The two leaders noted the need to strengthen people-to-people ties through direct flights and visa facilitation, building on the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visa. On economic and trade relations, they recognised the role of their two economies in stabilising world trade. They underlined the need to proceed from a political and strategic direction to expand bilateral trade and investment ties and reduce trade deficit," MEA said in the statement.

Both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024. They reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners, not rivals, and that their differences should not escalate into disputes. Further, PM Modi invited Xi Jinping to the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026, the external affairs ministry said.

President Xi thanked PM Modi for the invitation and offered China's support to India's BRICS Presidency. India is preparing to take over the leadership of BRICS from Brazil, the current president.PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with the acting President and military chief of Myanmar, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

PM Modi noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East', and Indo-Pacific policies. The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnerships, defence and security, border management, and border trade issues, the MEA stated.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's BIG statement after meeting with Xi Jinping in Tinjian: 'Differences should not turn into...'

PM Modi also expressed the hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders. He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation are the only ways forward, as per MEA. Upon his arrival in Tianjin on Saturday, PM Modi was greeted with a red carpet reception at the Binhai International Airport, where he was received by senior officials from both India and China. The Indian diaspora in China warmly welcomed PM Modi, chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" as he arrived at his hotel.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US's 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

With inputs from ANI

With inputs from ANI
