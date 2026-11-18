Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries and proposed stronger cooperation with the region in maritime security, disaster management, trade, technology and supply chains during his two-day visit to Manila

The announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Manila, where he attended the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. (ANI Photo)

India has announced free e-visas for tourists from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries as part of efforts to strengthen its ties with the region.

The announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Manila, where he attended the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS). Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the visit had strengthened an important part of India's Act East Policy and opened the way for closer cooperation with Southeast Asian nations.

"The most important thing is the fact that our engagement with a very important building block of India's Act East policy has taken place and has been further consolidated, and it will go from strength to strength," Tandon said during a special briefing.

India and ASEAN identify four areas for cooperation

Tandon said PM Modi's discussions with ASEAN leaders focused on shared values, common regional concerns and similar views on international developments.

He outlined four major areas in which India wants to expand cooperation with ASEAN countries.

The first is maritime cooperation. Tandon said India and ASEAN, as maritime neighbours, should work together on connectivity, scientific research and disaster management.

"The first idea was that as maritime neighbours, it is inevitable that our collaboration will focus on activities in the maritime domain," Tandon said.

He added that the Prime Minister had proposed "the creation of a long-term plan for India-ASEAN maritime cooperation that would focus on several other subjects, including maritime connectivity, scientific research, and disaster management, while remaining focused on practical activities."

The second area is the fight against transnational crime. Tandon said PM Modi had called for continued cooperation between the countries to tackle such threats.

The third focus is building reliable and resilient supply chains, particularly for minerals and critical minerals needed by manufacturing industries.

"Thirdly, the Prime Minister noted that both our economies in India and in ASEAN depend, or critically depend, on reliable supply chains. So he invited collaboration, inviting ASEAN member states to work with India on practical ways and means to develop resilient supply chains, particularly in minerals and critical minerals, which are so important for manufacturing today," Tandon said.

The fourth area is technology. India wants to work with ASEAN countries to develop new technologies rather than remain dependent on solutions created elsewhere.

"Fourthly, it was discussed—the idea of the criticality of technology. The Prime Minister noted that both India and ASEAN member states need to move away from being mere consumers of technology to becoming co-creators of technology."

Joint statement focuses on disaster management

India and ASEAN also adopted a Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management.

Tandon said both sides had significant capabilities in this area and could benefit from better coordination, particularly because their maritime regions are connected.

"The significance of the statement we have adopted is that we are doing a lot on disaster management. We have a fair amount of capability, and the ASEAN platform also has significant capability," he said.

"The attempt is to systematise that interaction between India, which presides over the Indian Ocean maritime zone, and the ASEAN system, which presides over a very important adjoining maritime zone."

Three proposals at East Asia Summit

At the 21st East Asia Summit, PM Modi put forward three proposals aimed at expanding regional cooperation. The first was a seafarers' safety initiative involving joint training and emergency response measures.

"The Prime Minister suggested setting up a seafarers' safety initiative at the East Asia Summit that would focus on joint training and emergency responses aimed at ensuring seafarers' safety," Tandon said.

The second proposal was to organise a cybercrime conference at India's National Forensic Sciences University. The aim would be to improve coordination between law enforcement agencies of participating countries and strengthen efforts to tackle cybercrime.

The third proposal was a maritime heritage festival involving ASEAN and East Asia Summit member states.

Tandon said PM Modi had "suggested organising a maritime heritage festival involving the participation of all East Asia Summit and ASEAN member states, which are all maritime nations."

Modi discusses bilateral cooperation with Singapore, Philippines and Thailand

Alongside the multilateral meetings, PM Modi also held bilateral discussions with leaders from Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

On Singapore, Tandon highlighted the country's investment in India, particularly in industrial parks and skill development.

"When we speak to Singapore, it is one of the largest investors in India. There is a lot of investment in industrial parks and in skilling. We have interest in their skilling programmes as well, both for setting syllabuses for our Mission Karmayogi."

Discussions with the Philippines covered areas such as public digital infrastructure and railway development. Tandon said India could share its expertise as the Philippines works to upgrade its railway network.

"With the Philippines, we have interest in their public digital infrastructure. We have interest in railways; the Philippines is in the process of upgrading its railways, and we have capabilities in that."

The meeting with Thailand's leadership was an introductory interaction, as it was the first time PM Modi had met them.

"Regarding Thailand, it was a first meeting, so it was more of an introductory engagement, as this is the first time the Prime Minister has met them," Tandon said.

PM Modi attends Khalsa Diwan Temple ceremony

During his Manila visit, PM Modi also met members of the Indian diaspora.

At the request of a section of the community, he attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a new building that will house the historic Khalsa Diwan Temple.

Tandon said the Prime Minister had taken time out of his packed schedule to participate in the event.

"The Prime Minister has almost concluded his very packed visit to Manila that started yesterday evening... Today, at the request of a section of the community, the Prime Minister took time off to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a new building that will house the historic Khalsa Diwan Temple."

The visit included participation in the India-ASEAN and East Asia summits, bilateral meetings and engagements with the Indian community, with India seeking to strengthen its strategic and economic partnerships across Southeast Asia.