Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

Meet richest man of Delhi who donates more money than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jayam Ravi reacts to rumours of affair with singer Kenishaa amid separation from Aarti: 'She came up in life with...'

Meet superstar who was once in debt of Rs 90 crore, failed to even pay his watchman, Bollywood ‘laughed’ at him; then…

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, this star filmmaker will make his directorial debut on Netflix, his series will feature...

HomeWorld

World

PM Modi addresses Quad summit, holds bilateral talks with US President Biden, says, 'our talks were...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Quad summit being hosted by US President Joe Biden in Delaware.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 07:55 AM IST

PM Modi addresses Quad summit, holds bilateral talks with US President Biden, says, 'our talks were...'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden (Image/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Quad summit in the US in the early hours of Sunday, i.e., September 22 (Indian time) and emphasised that the grouping is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty.

Quad summit, being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware,  brings together four countries -- India, US, Japan and Australia. Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Saturday, i.e., September 21, in the first leg of his three-day visit to the country. 

During his address, the PM stressed that the summit is being held at a time when  the world is surrounded by conflicts. 

“Quad Summit is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the Quad's working together on the basis of shared democratic values ​​is very important for the entire humanity. We are not against anyone. We all support rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues. Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment", he said. 

PM Modi continued, "Quad countries have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health, security, critical, emerging technologies, climate change and capacity building. "Our message is clear- the QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement. I once again greet President Biden and all my colleagues. We will be happy to organize the Quad Leaders Summit in India in 2025". 

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with US President Biden ahead of the summit and discussed regional and global issues. 

 

 

"I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting", he said in a post on 'X'. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has left for New York, US, to attend UN 'Summit of the Future'. He will also address the Indian diaspora. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know area covered, amenities, fees is Rs...

Viral video: Massive 6-foot-long snake found on Rishikesh station platform causes panic, watch

Viral video: Girl miraculously lands on road pillar after being hit by vehicle in Noida, watch

Canada PM Justin Trudeau scraps study permits for international students, know what it means for Indian students

Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

​6 stunning images of Nebula captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope​

8 most expensive houses in the world: Know where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 16000 crore Antilia stands

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

