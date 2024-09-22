PM Modi addresses Quad summit, holds bilateral talks with US President Biden, says, 'our talks were...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Quad summit in the US in the early hours of Sunday, i.e., September 22 (Indian time) and emphasised that the grouping is not against anyone, but for a rules-based international order and respect for sovereignty.

Quad summit, being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware, brings together four countries -- India, US, Japan and Australia. Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Saturday, i.e., September 21, in the first leg of his three-day visit to the country.

During his address, the PM stressed that the summit is being held at a time when the world is surrounded by conflicts.

“Quad Summit is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the Quad's working together on the basis of shared democratic values ​​is very important for the entire humanity. We are not against anyone. We all support rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues. Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment", he said.

PM Modi continued, "Quad countries have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health, security, critical, emerging technologies, climate change and capacity building. "Our message is clear- the QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement. I once again greet President Biden and all my colleagues. We will be happy to organize the Quad Leaders Summit in India in 2025".

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with US President Biden ahead of the summit and discussed regional and global issues.

I thank President Biden for hosting me at his residence in Greenville, Delaware. Our talks were extremely fruitful. We had the opportunity to discuss regional and global issues during the meeting. @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/WzWW3fudTn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has left for New York, US, to attend UN 'Summit of the Future'. He will also address the Indian diaspora.