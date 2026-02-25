PM Modi 2-day visit to Israel: Defence, security, trade ties to dominate bilateral talks; know what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a two-day visit to Israel to deepen strategic ties in defence, technology, agriculture and trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day state visit to Israel, aiming to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit underscores the growing scope of cooperation spanning defence, technology, agriculture, water management, trade, and people-to-people ties.

Strengthening a Strategic Partnership

This marks Modi’s second trip to Israel in nine years. During his 2017 visit to Tel Aviv, bilateral relations were formally elevated to the level of a “strategic partnership,” setting the stage for closer collaboration across multiple sectors. Since then, engagement between the two countries has expanded steadily, particularly in defence and innovation-driven industries.

During the current visit, Modi will address the Knesset and hold detailed delegation-level discussions with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. He is also scheduled to meet Isaac Herzog. The talks are expected to review progress achieved under the strategic partnership and explore new avenues of cooperation, while also exchanging views on key regional and global developments.

Expanding Defence and Technology Cooperation

Defence collaboration remains a cornerstone of India-Israel ties. Both sides are likely to sign multiple memoranda of understanding, including agreements aimed at enhancing security cooperation. Although no major defence deal is anticipated during this visit, Israel has agreed to share advanced defence technologies with India, reflecting a high level of trust.

In November last year, the two countries signed an MoU during the 17th meeting of their joint working group on defence cooperation. The agreement laid out a unified roadmap to further strengthen military collaboration, including joint research and development, co-production of defence systems, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity initiatives.

Israeli-origin weapons systems have featured prominently in India’s recent military operations, including during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Following the operation, steps were initiated to replenish stocks of certain defence equipment.

Balancing Regional Positions

While strengthening ties with Israel, India has also maintained its longstanding support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Recently, New Delhi joined over 100 countries and international organisations in criticising the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Modi’s visit is expected to reinforce the robust partnership between the two democracies, while carefully balancing broader regional considerations.