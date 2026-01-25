PM Mark Carney pushes ‘Buy Canadian’ campaign amid Donald Trump’s 100% tariff threat, says ‘We’ll focus on what we can control’
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged citizens to 'Buy Canadian' to protect the economy amid global trade tensions. The push comes as US President Donald Trump warns Canada against deepening trade ties with China, threatening steep tariffs.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has urged citizens to support domestic businesses, unveiling a strong 'Buy Canadian' appeal amid growing global economic uncertainty. Framing the move as a protective measure, Carney said Canada must prioritise its own economy in the face of mounting external pressures and shifting geopolitical alignments.
Addressing Canadians, the prime minister warned that the country’s economic stability is facing challenges originating beyond its borders. He emphasised that while Canada cannot dictate the actions of other nations, it can strengthen itself by supporting homegrown industries, production, and consumers.
Carney’s remarks signal a notable shift toward economic self-reliance, encouraging Canadians to become the primary drivers of national growth. According to him, building resilience at home is key to navigating global trade volatility. The message underscores a broader strategy of reducing overdependence on international markets while bolstering domestic supply chains and manufacturing capacity.
The push comes at a time when Canada’s trade relationships, particularly with its closest ally, the United States, are under strain.
The renewed emphasis on domestic consumption follows sharp criticism from US President Donald Trump, who has openly cautioned Ottawa against expanding trade relations with China. Over the weekend, Trump threatened severe economic consequences should Canada move forward with deeper commercial engagement with Beijing.
In a series of statements, Trump warned that Canadian exports could face punitive tariffs as high as 100 per cent if the country positions itself as a gateway for Chinese goods entering the US market. He also criticised Canada’s stance on defence cooperation while alleging that Ottawa is prioritising ties with Beijing over North American security interests.
Trump’s remarks came shortly after Carney’s recent visit to Beijing, aimed at revitalising bilateral economic cooperation. China remains Canada’s second-largest trading partner, and discussions during the visit reportedly led to progress on easing tariffs for select Canadian agricultural products and setting limits on Chinese electric vehicle imports.
The framework could also pave the way for additional Chinese investment in Canada. Speaking earlier about the engagement, Carney described discussions with Beijing as stable and constructive, hinting at frustrations with ongoing trade frictions involving Washington.
As global trade dynamics become increasingly unpredictable, Canada finds itself balancing relationships with major economic powers while seeking to shield its economy from external shocks. Carney’s “Buy Canadian” call reflects an attempt to reinforce national economic resilience amid intensifying international pressure.