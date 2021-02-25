Headlines

PM K P Sharma Oli-faction accepts Nepal SC's verdict, ruling party may split

The political crisis started in Nepal in December after PM Oli suddenly decided to dissolve parliament and announced the elections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 25, 2021, 11:54 AM IST

Beleagured Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has decided against resigning but let parliament take a call on his future, a close aide of Oli said on Wednesday. It is to be noted that the Nepal Supreme Court recently rejected PM Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature and call early elections.

The political crisis started in Nepal in December after PM Oli suddenly decided to dissolve parliament and announced the elections. PM Oli justified the move citing a lack of cooperation on key policy issues by leaders of a rival faction of his ruling party.

"The prime minister will not resign now. There is no question about that," Surya Thapa, the aide, told Reuters. "He will face parliament," Thapa added without providing details.

"Oli should pack up his bags and go to Balkot," said 25-year-old Purna Khadka, a protester whose face was painted in the colours of the party flag, referring to the site of the prime minister`s home.

It is to be noted that several members of the anti-Oli faction are openly against his autocratic style of functioning and said the SC verdict proved his inability to govern.

It is expected that a power struggle would intensify among Nepal`s Communist leaders and the ruling party is on the verge of split.

"The political flux will finally reach a climax with a change of prime minister," said Krishna Pokharel, a professor of political science at Kathmandu`s Tribhuvan University.

(with inputs from Reuters)

