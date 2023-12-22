Planning a visit to Dubai for New Year? Here’s what you can do

Dubai, with its attractive skyscraper buildings, starry shopping markets, and glitzy nightlife, is the perfect place for a family vacation, especially during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Savour a grilled shawarma accompanied with tahini and a hot cup of chai maghribi overlooking a beautiful desert landscape or the mighty Arabian Sea. How much more enriching and relaxing could it get? And that is exactly what Dubai can offer.

The Middle East is at the crossroads of Asia and Africa. It is a land where the world’s major religions were born. It’s one of the places where the human civilisation started. Dubai, a fancy destination worldwide, is on the top list of tourists. Dubai, the financial and tourism capital of the Middle East, is an emirate situated in the United Arab Emirates. It has always been a place that has attracted millions of tourists and individuals from around the world for work and business.

A melting pot of cultures, traditions, languages, and cuisines, Dubai is where the East meets the West. Dubai is considered a mini world map because one can find citizens of every country from around the globe.

Places to enjoy the fireworks

Dubai is a star-studded destination with fancy skyscrapers, flashy cars, expensive malls, and high-net-worth individuals. Travelling to Dubai is a dream of millions of Indians, and having Dubai travel insurance is ideal before planning an itinerary to the land of luxury.

The Majestic Burj-Al-Arab fireworks

New Year is a time of celebration around the world, and one of the best ways to celebrate your New Year's Eve would be around the majestic Burj-Al-Arab. Guests staying with the Jumeirah properties wake up to see the beautiful, dazzling fireworks in the night sky.

The experience of the night sky with the Atlantis is something truly luxurious that one can experience. Spread over a huge manmade island in the middle of the Arabian Sea, the Atlantis hotel shows up to its reputation.

The tallest and the mightiest manmade structure is the Burj Khalifa, which has been a landmark of Dubai for years now. It is a central location that flairs up the sky with colourful fireworks, especially during New Year’s Eve. Millions of Dollars spent on the spectacular fireworks make the evening magical for the onlookers.

Places for party people

Dubai, a modern city, a gem in the gulf, is a party place that features several Michelin-star restaurants, fancy nightclubs, and speciality dining restaurants with stunning views of the vibrant city. From being an orthodox Islamic country transforming into a modern Lapland serving people from across the globe offers some of the best party places like the Billionaire Dubai Blu Club, Zero Gravity, Barasti, One Oak, Budda bar, Skyview Bar, and many more.



A travel insurance from a reputed company would secure one’s travel stay in a foreign country like Dubai and give you the freedom to explore the nightlife of Dubai as a party animal.

Places to escape the crowd

Here’s a list for those who wish to escape the hustle-bustle of the city.

Cruise

Dubai has a lot to offer, including nightclubs, parties, and luxurious hotels on one end of the spectrum, and the other end showcases the traditional Dhow cruise. This one is a traditional yacht that has wine and dine options wherein the food options range from hot and cold mezze, tabouleh, babaganoush, hummus, pita bread, and ever-popular kebabs which also provides a blissful flavoured sheesha.

Desert Safari

A tour of Dubai is incomplete without a safari in the Arabian desert. The desert landscape of Dubai features rusty date trees, golden sand dunes, the ship of the desert, and the winds whistling through the serine and pristine landscape. The four-by-four fortuner cars bumping through the desert sands could be a pleasant experience for one and all. The desert safari features many activities like belly dancing, sand boarding, camel ride, campfire, henna art, and a scrumptious dinner near a bonfire, and not to forget the delicious dessert Umm Ali amid the desert.

Places to chill

A vacation to Dubai is a dream for many. The unique experiences are not finite when talking of Dubai. While Dubai is a relaxing destination, it is also full of culture and diversity.

Hamam Experience :

One can never miss out on this relaxing, fabulous experience that Dubai has to offer. Hamam is an Arabic word for bathroom, and the treatments offered at the Spa are relaxing to the soul.

Amidst the sand dunes, this is one activity that one must never miss.

This is an adventure activity that showcases the desert landscape of Dubai.

Dubai has built manmade wonders like the Palm Jumeirah Islands.



Places to shop:

The city of Dubai is where Islamic traditions intermingle with Western culture. Dubai has always embraced the Western world and encouraged it. One can find the markets locally known as Souqs selling herbs, spices, nuts, dry fruits, and gold to the most ultra-modern shopping malls selling branded clothes, luxury items, chic footwear, and delicacies from every brand that one can think of. Malls and shopping complexes in Dubai are strongholds of the perfumery industry, and one can never miss out on the popular “Oud and the Itar” of Dubai.



One gets to experience Dubai in terms of gastronomical delights, travel, sightseeing, adventure activities, and, most importantly, shopping. Dubai is considered to be one of the best places to shop in the whole world, not just during the holiday season but all around the year. It offers an array of choices to shop from. Here are a few places to shop; the list is just indicative and not exhaustive:

Wafi Mall

Dubai Mall

Ibn-e-Battuta Mall

Deira City Centre

Mall Of Emirates

Dubai Flee Market

Gold Souq

Spice Souq

Souq Madinat Jumeriah.

Conclude

Insurance has been an integral part of safety and security ever since its inception. It gives the mental peace without having to worry about the future. Travel insurance comes under the umbrella of the insurance as a whole. It covers medical-related expenses like emergency medical expenses, personal accidents, illnesses, and injuries, as well as loss of baggage, theft of baggage or its content, journey-related coverages like flight delay and cancellation, loss of passport or other legal documents, emergency hotel accommodation, hijack distressed allowance are also covered.

If you are planning to travel to the stunning Arabian Queen, the land of luxury Dubai, to explore the desert safari, stunning views of the skylining Dubai, experience the mesmerising view from the Burj Khalifa and make your trip a memorable one, do not forget to insure yourself and your family with the Dubai travel insurance.

