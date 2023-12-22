Planning a visit to Dubai for New Year? Here’s what you can do

World
Dubai, with its attractive skyscraper buildings, starry shopping markets, and glitzy nightlife, is the perfect place for a family vacation, especially during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Savour a grilled shawarma accompanied with tahini and a hot cup of chai maghribi overlooking a beautiful desert landscape or the mighty Arabian Sea. How much more enriching and relaxing could it get? And that is exactly what Dubai can offer.
The Middle East is at the crossroads of Asia and Africa. It is a land where the world’s major religions were born. It’s one of the places where the human civilisation started. Dubai, a fancy destination worldwide, is on the top list of tourists. Dubai, the financial and tourism capital of the Middle East, is an emirate situated in the United Arab Emirates. It has always been a place that has attracted millions of tourists and individuals from around the world for work and business.
A melting pot of cultures, traditions, languages, and cuisines, Dubai is where the East meets the West. Dubai is considered a mini world map because one can find citizens of every country from around the globe.
Dubai is a star-studded destination with fancy skyscrapers, flashy cars, expensive malls, and high-net-worth individuals. Travelling to Dubai is a dream of millions of Indians, and having Dubai travel insurance is ideal before planning an itinerary to the land of luxury.
Dubai, a modern city, a gem in the gulf, is a party place that features several Michelin-star restaurants, fancy nightclubs, and speciality dining restaurants with stunning views of the vibrant city. From being an orthodox Islamic country transforming into a modern Lapland serving people from across the globe offers some of the best party places like the Billionaire Dubai Blu Club, Zero Gravity, Barasti, One Oak, Budda bar, Skyview Bar, and many more.
A travel insurance from a reputed company would secure one’s travel stay in a foreign country like Dubai and give you the freedom to explore the nightlife of Dubai as a party animal.
Here’s a list for those who wish to escape the hustle-bustle of the city.
One gets to experience Dubai in terms of gastronomical delights, travel, sightseeing, adventure activities, and, most importantly, shopping. Dubai is considered to be one of the best places to shop in the whole world, not just during the holiday season but all around the year. It offers an array of choices to shop from. Here are a few places to shop; the list is just indicative and not exhaustive:
Insurance has been an integral part of safety and security ever since its inception. It gives the mental peace without having to worry about the future. Travel insurance comes under the umbrella of the insurance as a whole. It covers medical-related expenses like emergency medical expenses, personal accidents, illnesses, and injuries, as well as loss of baggage, theft of baggage or its content, journey-related coverages like flight delay and cancellation, loss of passport or other legal documents, emergency hotel accommodation, hijack distressed allowance are also covered.
If you are planning to travel to the stunning Arabian Queen, the land of luxury Dubai, to explore the desert safari, stunning views of the skylining Dubai, experience the mesmerising view from the Burj Khalifa and make your trip a memorable one, do not forget to insure yourself and your family with the Dubai travel insurance.
