Planning a trip to US? Know America's new international travel vaccine rules

The United States is getting all prepared to allow foreign travellers to their country from November 8. On Monday, US President Joe Biden signed an order imposing new vaccine requirements for most foreign nationals travelling to the country. Severe travel restrictions on China, India and much of Europe has been lifted and will be effective from November 8, the White House informed.

After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier last year, the United States imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on foreign travellers to stop the spread of the virus.

"It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the COVID-19 pandemic and to adopt an air travel policy that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel to the United States," Biden's proclamation says.

New US travel rules

Children under 18 exempted from the new vaccine requirements as are people with some medical issues.

Non-tourist travellers from about 50 countries with nationwide vaccination rates of less than 10% will also be eligible for exemption.

Those receiving an exemption will generally need to be vaccinated if they intend to remain in the United States for more than 60 days.

All airlines must follow procedures to confirm foreign travellers have been vaccinated before boarding US-bound flights.

CDC is issuing new contact tracing rules requiring airlines to collect information from international air passengers.

New contact tracing rules are needed to follow up with travellers who have been exposed to COVID-19 variants or other pathogens.

CDC will accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or WHO and will accept mixed-dose vaccines from travellers.

Foreign air travellers travelling to the US will need to provide vaccination documentation from an 'official source'.

New rules say airlines must confirm the last dose was given to the traveller at least two weeks earlier than the travel date.

International air travellers will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Unvaccinated Americans and foreign nationals will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departing.

