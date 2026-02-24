El Mencho death: Planned meeting, insider's tip, ow security officials led an operation to track drug lord

After Mexico’s most dreadful drug lord in the current times, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or ‘El Mencho’ was killed by security forces, the nation faced the heat of his Cartel's revenge. The security officials tracked him down from an insider's movement.

After Mexico’s most dreadful drug lord in the current times, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or ‘El Mencho’ was killed by security forces, the nation faced the heat of his Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) as its members went on a revenge spree triggering widespread unrest as they burned vehicles, set petrol pumps on fire and more. The state still remains tense.

How security officials tracked Mencho?

Reports say the security officials received human intelligence from tracking someone from the inside. Authorities say that someone linked with Oseguera’s girlfriend gave them crucial information. With this information, the security officials tracked down her movements that led them to a planned meeting with El Mencho in Tapalpa, a mountain town, in a wooded residence about 130 kilometres from Guadalajara in Jalisco state.

Mexico’s Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla said that the man linked with one of Oseguera’s romantic partners was a trusted associate. The joint operation which involved Mexican military intelligence agents and the US military’s Northern Command, received an intelligence that Cervante’s girlfriend was scheduled to meet him at a wooden residence in the area. Defence secretary Ricardo Trevilla told reporters that the woman, “one of the romantic partners of ‘El Mencho’,” was taken to a house in Tapalpa by a close aide.

She left the meeting after which the officials found that the cartel leader was still inside but was heavily surrounded by guards. The officials then strategically made a quick move to launch the operation to capture him.

Once the security agencies were confirmed of El Mencho’s location, the Mexican Army and the US’ National Guard launched a risky operation and targeted the residence. After they moved close, the drug lord’s gunmen opened fired starting an intense gunfight. The two parties clashed for a long time as the leader went deeper in the forest towards a cabin complex. However, the Army and the Guards moved along and injured El Mencho seriously and two of his bodyguards.

They were then airlifted by helicopter to Mexico City for emergency treatment but died on their way.