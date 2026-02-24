Vishal Bhardwaj reacts to negative reactions for Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'
Subedaar: Janhvi Kapoor roots for Anil Kapoor, says 'chachu is back to show...'
How Opium Wars continue to shape drug trade? El Mencho's killing exposes narcotics nexus of China, Mexico and Canada?
Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Food tasting by star couple for big day, multi-cuisine for initmate ceremony included...
Big relief for Ranveer Singh, Karnataka HC directs police not to take coercive action against him in Kantara controversy
India to face Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? Check full fixtures with venues
Lucknow's 'Blue Drum' Horror: NEET pressure, jewellery theft, business feud led to son's brutal killing of father?
El Mencho death: Planned meeting, insider's tip, ow security officials led an operation to track drug lord
'Female-led movies is almost...': Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni reveals why will it be 'impossible' to make Vidya Balan-starrer again
Gautam Kapur: The X Factor-Supermodel, Entrepreneur, Award-Winning Actor, What's Next?
WORLD
After Mexico’s most dreadful drug lord in the current times, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or ‘El Mencho’ was killed by security forces, the nation faced the heat of his Cartel's revenge. The security officials tracked him down from an insider's movement.
After Mexico’s most dreadful drug lord in the current times, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or ‘El Mencho’ was killed by security forces, the nation faced the heat of his Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) as its members went on a revenge spree triggering widespread unrest as they burned vehicles, set petrol pumps on fire and more. The state still remains tense.
Reports say the security officials received human intelligence from tracking someone from the inside. Authorities say that someone linked with Oseguera’s girlfriend gave them crucial information. With this information, the security officials tracked down her movements that led them to a planned meeting with El Mencho in Tapalpa, a mountain town, in a wooded residence about 130 kilometres from Guadalajara in Jalisco state.
Mexico’s Defence Minister Ricardo Trevilla said that the man linked with one of Oseguera’s romantic partners was a trusted associate. The joint operation which involved Mexican military intelligence agents and the US military’s Northern Command, received an intelligence that Cervante’s girlfriend was scheduled to meet him at a wooden residence in the area. Defence secretary Ricardo Trevilla told reporters that the woman, “one of the romantic partners of ‘El Mencho’,” was taken to a house in Tapalpa by a close aide.
She left the meeting after which the officials found that the cartel leader was still inside but was heavily surrounded by guards. The officials then strategically made a quick move to launch the operation to capture him.
Once the security agencies were confirmed of El Mencho’s location, the Mexican Army and the US’ National Guard launched a risky operation and targeted the residence. After they moved close, the drug lord’s gunmen opened fired starting an intense gunfight. The two parties clashed for a long time as the leader went deeper in the forest towards a cabin complex. However, the Army and the Guards moved along and injured El Mencho seriously and two of his bodyguards.
They were then airlifted by helicopter to Mexico City for emergency treatment but died on their way.