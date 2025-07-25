Plane looses control mid-air, nose dives, crashes straight onto busy highway in Italy, 2 killed in explosion, watch video

A small plane nose dived, and tragically crashed onto a busy highway near Brescia in northern Italy on July 23. Two people, including pilot and his partner, have lost their lives in this tragic incident, while two drivers have suffered injuries.

A small plane nose dived, and tragically crashed onto a busy highway near Brescia in northern Italy on July 23. Two people, including pilot and his partner, have lost their lives in this tragic incident, while two drivers have suffered injuries.This was caught on a CCTV footage, where the aircraft can be seen taking a nose-dive, crashed straight onto the highway and erupts into flames.

The aircraft's pilot identified as 75-year-old lawyer Sergio Ravaglia and his partner, 60-year-old Anna Maria De Stefano, took off in their Freccia RG ultralight aircraft, made with carbon fiber and has a wingspan of 30 feet. However, due to unknown reasons, the plane lost control mid-air and crashed, killing both in this horrific crash.

Viral video

A video is going viral, where he moments before the crash were captured, showing that the plane crashed onto the highway, and nearby cars were set on fire due to the explosion. The video also shows that the plane was attempting an emergency lanfing on a highway, however it horribly failed causing the plane to nose-dive. One car nearly miss being hit, while another was caught on explosion. two drivers are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Firefighter, police and ambulance were rushed to the incident site to put out flames. Highway was shut down to clear the debris. the aircraft was completely destroyed in the crash. Investigation is ongoing on this tragic crash. Prosecutor’s Office of Brescia has opened a manslaughter investigation.