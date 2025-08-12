Nidhhi Agerwal reacts to backlash over using Andhra Pradesh government car: 'I had no...'
Plane crashes during landing at Montana Airport in US, sparking massive fire; Watch
Foreign secretary Vikram Misri makes BIG statement on India-US trade ties amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff imposition, says 'Defense deal not...'
Kay Kay Menon breaks his silence on involvement in ‘vote chori’ campaign, slams Congress: 'A clip from my...'
US President Donald Trump takes control of DC's police department, deploys National Guard to...
Heavy rains lashes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert, check traffic advisory here, video
US-China tariff: Donald Trump takes BIG decision on trade deal with Xi Jinping, extends tariff truce deadline by...
After 50% India tariff, Donald Trump's BIG move as US extends China tariff deadline for...
Coolie vs War 2: Rajinikanth to take Rs 100 crore start, Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer races behind Tamil juggernaut, has earned...
Was founder of THIS luxury brand a Nazi spy? Report claims MI5 files link him to Adolf Hitler
WORLD
A plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft at Montana's Kalispell City Airport on Monday in the US. The incident occurred around 2 pm local time when the single-engine plane was trying to land, triggering a massive fire. Reportedly, all four passengers escaped safely, with two sustaining minor injuries and receiving treatment at the airport. The authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
