Plane crashes during landing at Montana Airport in US, sparking massive fire; Watch

A plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft at Montana's Kalispell City Airport on Monday in the US. The incident occurred around 2 pm local time when the single-engine plane was trying to land, triggering a massive fire. Reportedly, all four passengers escaped safely, with two sustaining minor injuries and receiving treatment at the airport. The authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

A plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft at Montana's Kalispell City Airport on Monday in the US. The incident occurred around 2 pm local time when the single-engine plane was trying to land, triggering a massive fire. Reportedly, all four passengers escaped safely, with two sustaining minor injuries and receiving treatment at the airport. The authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.





(This is breaking news, keep refreshing for new updates)