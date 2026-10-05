Plague Outbreak In Russia: Researcher dead, hundreds quarantined, hospitals shut; Know what are it's symptoms

Siberian lab worker, 28, died after breaking a test tube with live bacteria at Irkutsk anti-plague institute; suspected pneumonic plague not officially confirmed, no outbreak reported, probe on.

A 28-year-old lab researcher has died in Siberia after a suspected lab mishap, triggering health checks and an investigation. The woman worked at an anti-plague facility near Irkutsk. According to Russian officials, all of the deceased's contacts have tested negative thus far and the situation in the area is stable.

What happened

The incident occurred at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute in Shelekhov, Russia, where a worker named Daria Sh. accidentally broke a test tube containing live bacteria while taking samples. She was hospitalised with severe pneumonia of unknown origin, placed on a ventilator, and died two days later. Some local reports suggest the disease may be pneumonic plague, caused by Yersinia pestis, which can spread between people, although this has not been officially verified.

What officials said

Rospotrebnadzor reported stable epidemiological conditions following an incident involving an institute employee. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev convened an extraordinary anti-epidemic meeting with Russia's chief state doctor. Buryatia's head, Alexei Tsydenov, confirmed no outbreak in his region. Former Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko noted that it is unlikely to be plague and, even if confirmed, would not result in widespread transmission.

Also read: CJP's Oct 10 Jantar Mantar Protest: Saurav Das alleges arrest plot against party leaders

Precautions taken

According to reports, a maternity facility was quarantined and some 200 hospital employees were put under monitoring. All public events in Irkutsk were cancelled and a nearby plant asked workers to wear masks. Police have opened a criminal investigation into possible safety violations.