FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on backlash for saying 'I don't feel peace' in India, calls it 'scripted conversation': 'It was never my intention to....'

Sanjay Dutt breaks silence on backlash for saying 'I don't feel peace' in India

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn scores SENSATIONAL weekend, earns over 60 crore on Sunday, races to Rs 300 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn races to Rs 300 crore

'No Authority Can Do It': SC Judge on process that takes away voting rights

'No Authority Can Do It': SC Judge on process that takes away voting rights

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Plague Outbreak In Russia: Researcher dead, hundreds quarantined, hospitals shut; Know what are it's symptoms

Siberian lab worker, 28, died after breaking a test tube with live bacteria at Irkutsk anti-plague institute; suspected pneumonic plague not officially confirmed, no outbreak reported, probe on.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 11:34 AM IST

Plague Outbreak In Russia: Researcher dead, hundreds quarantined, hospitals shut; Know what are it's symptoms
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 28-year-old lab researcher has died in Siberia after a suspected lab mishap, triggering health checks and an investigation. The woman worked at an anti-plague facility near Irkutsk. According to Russian officials, all of the deceased's contacts have tested negative thus far and the situation in the area is stable.

What happened

The incident occurred at the Irkutsk Antiplague Research Institute in Shelekhov, Russia, where a worker named Daria Sh. accidentally broke a test tube containing live bacteria while taking samples. She was hospitalised with severe pneumonia of unknown origin, placed on a ventilator, and died two days later. Some local reports suggest the disease may be pneumonic plague, caused by Yersinia pestis, which can spread between people, although this has not been officially verified.

What officials said

Rospotrebnadzor reported stable epidemiological conditions following an incident involving an institute employee. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev convened an extraordinary anti-epidemic meeting with Russia's chief state doctor. Buryatia's head, Alexei Tsydenov, confirmed no outbreak in his region. Former Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko noted that it is unlikely to be plague and, even if confirmed, would not result in widespread transmission.

Also read: CJP's Oct 10 Jantar Mantar Protest: Saurav Das alleges arrest plot against party leaders

Precautions taken

According to reports, a maternity facility was quarantined and some 200 hospital employees were put under monitoring. All public events in Irkutsk were cancelled and a nearby plant asked workers to wear masks. Police have opened a criminal investigation into possible safety violations.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why does FM Sitharaman say India-US trade talks have reached a 'plateau'?
Why does FM Sitharaman say India-US trade talks have reached a 'plateau'?
Plague Outbreak In Russia: Researcher dead, hundreds quarantined, hospitals shut; Know what are it's symptoms
Russia Plague Scare: Researcher dead, hundreds quarantined; know symptoms
Why did Delhi Police go without name tags during Jantar Mantar protests?
Why did Delhi Police go without name tags during Jantar Mantar protests?
CJP's Oct 10 Jantar Mantar Protest: Saurav Das alleges arrest plot against party leaders
Saurav Das alleges arrest threat before Jantar Mantar Protest
Apple October 13 Event: HomePad, HomePod mini 2 and new Apple TV 4K expected to launch; check details here
Apple Oct 13 Event: HomePad, HomePod mini 2, Apple TV 4K expected
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement