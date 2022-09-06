Search icon
Piyush Goyal: India is on track to have a $30 trillion economy in 30 years

According to Piyush Goyal, India's growth statistics indicate that the nation's economy would reach $30 trillion in 30 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the iconic Gadar Memorial in San Francisco on Monday.

​"I stand at the Gadar Memorial today, with a deep sense of gratitude to our forefathers who sacrificed 'all' for our beloved motherland. I pledge to serve India in the 'Amrit Kaal', to become a developed & prosperous nation. Jai Hind!" tweeted Goyal Gadar Memorial site in San Francisco is home to the Hindustan Gadar Party - mostly comprised of Freedom fighters who had left India and migrated to North America and used to gather at this place to plan a rebellion against the British Raj during the early 20th century.

 Earlier, Goyal also paid a floral tribute to the Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco.

"The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems. As I pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in San Francisco, I take pride in India's efforts and abilities to shape a more equitable and prosperous world," tweeted Goyal. 

The Union Minister while paying tribute to the 8-foot tall sculpture, a gift from the Gandhi Memorial International Foundation to the city of San Francisco said, "What better way to begin this visit, than paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi."He also interacted with the Indian community settled in San Francisco.

"For the next two days, I will be having interactive sessions with the business industry members from the San Francisco area. The focus would also be to promote and facilitate investments and expansion by key American players in India across sectors," Goyal told the community members.

"The visit would focus upon emphasizing the attractiveness of India as the most preferred investment destination," the commerce ministry added.

 The minister is on a six-day visit to San Francisco and Los Angeles starting today to attend the India-US Strategic Partnership Forum conference and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) ministerial meeting.

 Minister Goyal will meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on the sidelines of the IPEF ministerial meeting. The IPEF was launched jointly by the US and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23 in Tokyo. 

(Source: ANI)

