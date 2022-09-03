Pilot threatens to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart, residents evacuated

Image for representation

Police in Mississippi, United States, report that a pilot is "threatening to purposely crash into Walmart" on West Main Street. It further said that the police had begun communicating with the pilot in question.

Currently we have a 29yr old who stole this plane & is threatening to crash it into something. Polices ,ambulances ,& fire trucks are everywhere. Everything is shutdown rn pic.twitter.com/AzebdIa3tP — City King (@CityKing_Gank_) September 3, 2022

The pilot is reported to have taken the small aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air 90, from Tupelo Airport. The plane is a nine-seater with two engines.

According to the Daily Mail, the pilot has been in communication with the Tupelo Police Department and has threatened to deliberately crash the jet.In a statement they said: ‘At approximately 05:00 am TPD was notified that a pilot of an airplane was flying over Tupelo. The small 9 seater plane was taken from Tupelo Airport at around 5am and has been flying in circles over the town. The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main.”

State law enforcement and emergency managers are closely tracking this dangerous situation. All citizens should be on alert and aware of updates from the Tupelo Police Department. https://t.co/hQ8GxcR8s0 — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) September 3, 2022

Tupelo police have ordered everyone to leave the businesses and disperse. The notice states that all emergency services have been activated.