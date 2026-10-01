Pilot, plumber, dentist: Meet 5 heroes who helped during Flydubai flight scare

Four Israeli passengers helped restrain the suspected attacker, stabilise the aircraft and treat the injured Indian captain after an alleged cockpit attack forced a Flydubai flight to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The Indian captain of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, Smit Machchhar, was among those praised for helping prevent a possible disaster after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him and tried to crash the aircraft during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Four Israeli passengers also played key roles in restraining the suspected attacker, helping control the plane and treating the injured captain.

The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, and six crew members. Machchhar reportedly managed to open the cockpit door despite his injuries and alert the crew. The flight was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia after an emergency signal was sent. The captain is recovering in a hospital there.

Israeli officials praised the passengers and crew members who stepped in during the emergency. According to Israeli news outlet Ynet, four Israeli citizens rushed to the cockpit and helped overpower the suspected attacker. Two pilots who were not on duty then took control of the aircraft and landed it in Saudi Arabia.

The four passengers were plumber Yaniv Hayun, insurance agency owner Assaf Rajuan, Bank Leumi underwriting company CEO Zvika Manes and dentist Shota Musaev. Hayun reportedly helped stabilise the aircraft, Rajuan and Manes helped restrain the suspected attacker, and Musaev treated Machchhar's injuries.

The passengers later described the terrifying moments when the aircraft plunged rapidly after the alleged attack, which reportedly involved a crash axe found in the cockpit.

Yaniv Hayun

Hayun, a plumber by profession, was welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Tel Aviv airport after returning to Israel. A video shared by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office showed Hayun arriving with blood stains on his shirt. He said he had not been injured.

Speaking to Netanyahu, Hayun recalled entering the cockpit to move the suspected attacker away from the controls. He then helped bring the aircraft back under control.

Hayun said the cockpit door was open when passengers reached it. He believed Machchhar may have opened it before collapsing.

"My conclusion is that he managed to open it for us before he collapsed, with tremendous presence of mind."

Hayun said he found the suspected attacker near the controls, with neither pilot in their seat.

"When I went in, I saw the terrorist on the controls, between the two seats. There were no pilots in the seats," he said, explaining that he grabbed the co-pilot and dragged him out. Describing what he believed the attacker was trying to do, Hayun said, "He was trying to destroy the controls in order to disable the plane."

Hayun also said he used knowledge gained from watching aviation disaster programmes to help level the aircraft. "I watch Mayday."

Assaf Rajuan

Rajuan, who owns an insurance agency, told Ynet that he was returning from a holiday in Thailand when the flight turned into what he described as a "horror movie."

He recalled hearing screams near the restroom before realising that something was seriously wrong with the aircraft.

"We heard screams from near the restroom. A girl's mother came out screaming, and we understood something had happened to the plane. It lost control, went down at a 90-degree angle, and we understood there was no control over the aircraft and something had happened," he said.

Rajuan joined other passengers in trying to overpower the suspected attacker after reaching the cockpit.

"People went in. There was a guy who got there before me named Zvika Manes. I went in with two other guys, and we tried to overpower the attacker, and we succeeded," he said.

He said passengers received help from the flight crew and managed to keep the suspected attacker restrained until the plane landed.

"We also had help from some of the crew. We managed to keep the attacker neutralised for 50 minutes and land in Saudi Arabia," he added.

Zvika Manes

Manes, the CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting company, was another passenger who stepped in during the emergency. He said he used cables from the multimedia headphones provided on the flight to help restrain the suspected attacker.

"There was a lot of blood. The plane plunged rapidly like you see in horror movies. There were screams. It was a very difficult event until the pilot stabilised the plane," Manes recalled.

He said the suspected attacker appeared to be deliberately directing the aircraft towards the ground as passengers struggled to remain safe.

"The banker said the suspected attacker was "really trying to fly the aircraft toward the ground, and people were thrown around and screaming."

Manes said several people eventually managed to restrain the man, but doing so required considerable physical effort. "We later tied him up and neutralised him. It took quite a bit of physical force. He was a strong man, probably full of adrenaline," Manes said.

Shota Musaev

Musaev, a dentist who was reportedly the only doctor on board, initially rushed towards the cockpit to help restrain the suspected attacker. Once the man was under control, he turned his attention to the injured captain.

Musaev told Ynet that Machchhar had suffered severe injuries and was losing a significant amount of blood. He called Machchhar "in very bad shape, with heavy bleeding from his head and hands."

"I was the only doctor on the plane. I managed to stop the bleeding, and the pilot was fairly stable until shortly before landing, when his condition deteriorated somewhat," he said.

Speaking to CNN, Musaev described the extent of the captain's injuries. "His head and his hands were practically sliced open, almost severed in two," Mosaev said.

"He was in serious condition, not critical perhaps, but serious because of the blood loss."

Musaev also recalled that Machchhar remained conscious and continued communicating with those around him, despite lying injured on the floor.

Videos shared on social media showed two bloodied men lying on the aircraft's floor after the incident.