Photos of glowing orange waterfall in US goes viral - know the truth behind 'firefall'

Viral pictures of a glowing orange waterfall in Yosemite National Park, US known as 'firefall' have left social media users dumbstruck. This usually happens during mid to late February, due to the park's annual 'firefall' phenomenon, where the setting sun illuminates Horsetail Fall, making it glow like a cascade of molten lava.

The firefall spectacle typically draws thousands of photographers and Instagrammers from around the world.

But this year, the National Park Service brought in entry restrictions and required people to book online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yosemite National Park warns on its website: 'This unique lighting effect happens only on evenings with a clear sky when the waterfall is flowing. Even some haze or minor cloudiness can greatly diminish or eliminate the effect.'

Features of Yosemite Park 'firefall'

The optical illusion occurs for just a few days each February - if the conditions are right and lasts for a matter of minutes in the evening.

The 2,000-foot waterfall plunges down the granite face of the park's famed rock formation, El Capitan.

The firefall can be seen when the light from the setting sun illuminates the cliff where Horsetail Fall is flowing.

The natural phenomenon creates a brief pink and orange hue that is visible for only a matter of minutes each day.

The stunning sight is actually an optical illusion created by the setting sun, but only when the weather conditions are just right.

The Horsetail Fall is a seasonal waterfall that flows in the winter and spring.

Because the so-called 'firefall' needs a warm enough temperature to melt snow at the top as well as the sun to set at the right angle and clear skies, the effect is not visible every year.

The firefall also needs evenings with a clear sky, as even a slight haziness of cloudiness can diminish the effect.