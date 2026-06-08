Philippines Earthquake: Police confirm three dead, five injured; video shows panic at Davao Occidental school

Several videos have surfaced showing building collapses, widespread destruction, and people running in the streets in panic.

The M7.8 quake struck on the first day of classes at Mahayahay Elementary School in Davao Occidental, forcing immediate evacuation.(Source: X/ courtesy-DepEd Mahayahay Elementary School)

The powerful earthquake that hit the Philippines has claimed at least three lives and left five others injured so far, said police on Monday; however, reports of casualties have still not been verified, as per BBC reports. The quake that struck off the coast of General Santos City, located on Mindanao, the Philippines' main southern island, has also damaged 37 buildings, mostly commercial, according to reports.

Philippines Earthquake: 3 dead, five injured, say police

The 7.88 magnitude tremors triggered Tsunami warnings issued in several countries, from the Philippines to Indonesia, Japan and Australia. In the latest development, Indonesia has lifted the warnings.

The waves were observed between 07:42 and 08:45 local time (23:42 to 00:45 GMT). The highest of the recorded waves measured 1.4m (4.6ft). The tsunami warning for the Philippines remains in place, the agency told reporters.

"We will not yet lift the tsunami warning as our instruments are still recording tsunami waves. There were also sea level disturbances that were recorded,” Winchelle Ian Sevilla, a science research specialist at the state vulcanology agency, has told local outlet ONE News, as the BBC reported.

Several videos have surfaced showing building collapses, widespread destruction, and people running in the streets in panic. The M7.8 quake struck on the first day of classes at Mahayahay Elementary School in Davao Occidental, forcing immediate evacuation. Video from DepEd Mahayahay Elementary School shows students and teachers reacting as the tremor hit. Safety protocols were quickly implemented to ensure everyone’s safety.

Philippine President Marcos urged residents to evacuate to higher ground immediately, saying, "Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind."

Philippines Earthquake: Videos surface on social media



— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) June 8, 2026

Also, a resident captured the dramatic video of the quake destroying a building housing a branch of the popular Philippines fast food chain Jollibee.

Another video shows students in a state of panic in the classroom as the quake jolts Mindanao