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Philippines Earthquake: Death toll stands at 37; thousands homeless, no power

The scale of destruction, including collapsing buildings, cracked roads and landslides, has left the island with no electricity or telephone connectivity.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

Philippines Earthquake: Death toll stands at 37; thousands homeless, no power
Philippines Earthquake: Death toll stands at 37; thousands homeless, no power( Source: ANI)
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Following the magnitude-7.8 earthquake that struck off the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines, the death toll, which currently stands at 37 dead and 487 injured, could rise, fear officials. Over thousands remained displaced and more than 450 were injured, according to national and local disaster agencies.

Philippines Earthquake: Death toll may rise, says officials

The scale of destruction, including collapsing buildings, cracked roads and landslides, has left the island with no electricity or telephone connectivity. As per BBC reports, Bernardo Alejandro, assistant secretary of the agency supervising disaster response, told DZMM radio that the death toll will not increase further, while prioritising search and rescue. Nearly 2,000 homes and 6,000 public schools have been damaged by the estimate so far, he said. 

Patients are being treated in outdoor tent hospitals under extreme heat. Many communities are cut off, reachable only by helicopter due to collapsed roads and a bridge. Hundreds of aftershocks, including powerful ones, continue to hit. Rescuers are moving cautiously, which is slowing operations, per regional civil defence chief Rodrigo Sosmena.

The earthquake saw thousands ordered to evacuate in coastal areas of the southern Philippines and neighbouring Indonesia as tsunami warnings were issued by multiple countries and a regional tsunami warning centre. However, the threat had passed, and the alerts were cancelled later.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he had mobilised the entire government machinery to respond to the calamity.

His transportation and health secretaries have flown to Mindanao from the capital Manila to oversee the response. Health secretary Teodoro Herbosa said aftershocks, some of them quite strong, hit even as doctors treated the injured.

7.8 magnitude Earthquake hits the Philippines

A powerful earthquake struck off the southern island of Mindanao, Philippines, following which Tsunami alerts have been issued across several Asian countries, Al Jazeera reported. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which took place in the early hours of Monday, caused severe destruction in the country, bringing down infrastructure. 

Citing the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), Al Jazeera reported that the initial earthquake was followed by more than an hour of aftershocks.
The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said earlier that tsunami waves as high as 3 metres (9.8 feet) could hit coastal areas of the Philippines, and waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 ft) were possible in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia. 

Most recently, Cuba and Iran were rattled by separate earthquakes within hours of one another, coming just a day after a major seismic event claimed dozens of lives in the Philippines.

(With ANI Inputs)

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