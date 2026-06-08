Philippines Earthquake: 7.8 magnitude tremor triggers Tsunami warning across Asia; details inside

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 5:07 am Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 93 kilometres. "EQ of M: 7.7, On: 08/06/2026 05:07:45 IST, Lat: 5.635 N, Long: 125.147 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Philippines," the NCS said.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck the Philippines on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at 5:07 am Indian Standard Time, at a depth of 93 kilometres. "EQ of M: 7.7, On: 08/06/2026 05:07:45 IST, Lat: 5.635 N, Long: 125.147 E, Depth: 93 Km, Location: Philippines," the NCS said.

An earthquake hits the Philippines

Shortly after, another tremor of magnitude 6.4 was also reported at 5:18 am IST at a depth of 79 kilometres, located at 5.605°N latitude and 125.408°E longitude. "EQ of M: 6.4, On: 08/06/2026 05:18:10 IST, Lat: 5.605 N, Long: 125.408 E, Depth: 79 Km, Location: Philippines," the NCS said.

As reported by Al Jazeera, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said emergency agencies, including the Office of Civil Defence and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, were activated Monday morning. With tsunami warnings in effect, Marcos urged residents in coastal provinces to evacuate immediately. “To our kababayans in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind,” he said.

Schools across several provinces in Mindanao were also ordered closed for the day as authorities assessed the damage and monitored sea-level threats.

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Video shared on official social media showed a three-storey building housing a Jollibee restaurant pancaking to the ground in a cloud of debris and dust in Mindanao’s General Santos City, shocking onlookers. Other footage showed widespread damage, shattered windows, caved-in roofs, and rubble strewn across streets.

Meanwhile, the US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre had warned earlier that coastal areas of the Philippines could see tsunami waves up to 3 metres, or 9.8 feet. Parts of Indonesia and Malaysia may face waves up to 1 metre, or 3.3 feet, it said. The US National Tsunami Warning Centre revised the quake’s magnitude down from an initial 8.2 and said there was no tsunami threat to US coastal areas.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data. Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states, as per ANI reports.