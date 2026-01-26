Philippines: At least 13 dead, several missing after ferry with over 350 aboard sinks, rescue operation underway

A ferry carrying over 350 passengers sank off Basilan in the southern Philippines early Monday. At least 244 people were rescued, while 13 bodies were recovered. Search operations continue as authorities investigate the cause of the maritime accident.

A passenger ferry carrying more than 350 people went down in waters off the southern Philippines early Monday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving coast guard, navy, air force, and local fishermen. While hundreds have been pulled to safety, authorities confirmed multiple fatalities as search efforts continue.

Vessel Goes Down Near Basilan Island

The ferry, identified as M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route from the port city of Zamboanga to Jolo Island in Sulu province when it encountered trouble shortly after midnight. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the vessel experienced a technical malfunction and sank approximately one nautical mile from the coastal village of Baluk-baluk in Basilan province.

At the time of the incident, the ferry was transporting 332 passengers and 27 crew members. Officials said weather conditions were calm, ruling out rough seas as an immediate factor.

Rescue Efforts Intensified

Emergency response teams were swiftly deployed after distress alerts were received. Coast guard and navy vessels, supported by a surveillance aircraft and an air force Black Hawk helicopter, joined the rescue mission. Local fishing boats also played a crucial role, helping retrieve survivors from the water and transport them to nearby shores.

Many rescued passengers were initially taken to Basilan, while others were transferred to the provincial capital, Isabela, where medical teams and ambulances were placed on standby. Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman confirmed that dozens of survivors arrived at the Isabela pier, though some were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Casualties and Ongoing Search

Authorities reported that at least 244 individuals have been rescued, while 13 bodies have been recovered so far. Search and rescue operations continued throughout the day, as officials worked to locate missing passengers who may still be trapped or adrift.

The coast guard stated that the ferry had passed safety inspections before departure and showed no signs of being overloaded. An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the sinking.

Maritime Safety Concerns Persist

Maritime incidents remain a recurring problem in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands heavily reliant on sea travel. Accidents are often linked to ageing vessels, inadequate maintenance, overcrowding and inconsistent enforcement of safety regulations, particularly in remote regions.

The tragedy has revived memories of past maritime disasters, including the 1987 sinking of the ferry Doña Paz, which claimed over 4,300 lives and remains the deadliest peacetime sea disaster in history.

As rescue efforts continue, authorities are urging shipping operators to strictly adhere to safety standards to prevent further loss of life.