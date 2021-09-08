PhD, Master’s degree ‘not valuable’, says Afghanistan education minister Munir

Headlines

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

This Indian cricketer is son of pan seller with Rs 500 income, rejected by Rohit Sharma; now given big break by Agarkar

Mrs India INC 2023: Indore's Chetna Joshi Tiwari wins the beauty pageant

Meet Manav Suthar, India star who outfoxed Pakistan A batters with vicious spin in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Credit Card for self-employed: 10 salient features of FIRST WOW! Card

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

10 cheap countries Indians can visit without visa

Pakistani actors who refused to work in Bollywood films

5 players who once had Dhoni's unwavering support but then disappeared from the game

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Sunny Leone reveals the story behind how she got her stage name: 'My mom hated that...'

Cillian Murphy's insane diet of only 'one almond a day' to prepare for Oppenheimer: Emily Blunt reveals details

HomeWorld

World

PhD, Master’s degree ‘not valuable’, says Afghanistan education minister Munir

Taliban education minister Munir has said that the PhD and master’s degrees are not important for the citizens of Afghanistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2021, 11:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The new cabinet of Taliban leaders has been announced in Afghanistan with the formation of the new government. In the 33 member cabinet announced by the Taliban, the Ministry of Education has been given to Sheikh Molvi Noorullah Munir.

As per media reports, Taliban education minister Munir has said that PhD and master’s degrees are not very valuable in Afghanistan as the mullahs don’t have them, yet they hold the most power and are the ‘greatest of all’.

“No PhD degree, Master's degree is valuable today. You see that the mullahs and Taliban [leaders] that are in the power, have no PhD, MA or even a high school degree, but are the greatest of all,” the newly appointed education minister said, as per local reports.

Recently, news also emerged that the Taliban has modified the classrooms in Afghanistan to separate the male and female students. In the photos, female students and male students could be seen sitting on the opposite sides of the classroom, with a curtain separating them.

Ever since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan last month, many citizens have been concerned over the state of the education system and the safety of women in the country. Many have also tried to flee Afghanistan, searching for a safe haven in neighbouring countries.

The Taliban, on Tuesday, announced the names of all the key leaders who will be forming the cabinet in Afghanistan. The government will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, along with most of the positions being given to high profile Taliban members.

The Taliban had announced before forming the cabinet, that they want an inclusive government for Afghanistan, though all of the cabinet ministers announced yesterday were members of the militant group.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet IAS Samayak Jain, JNU graduate who lost vision at age of 20, cracked UPSC with AIR 7

Meet the ‘Lady Mukesh Ambani’, real-estate mogul, fashion designer, she is married to...

Manipur shocker: Centre under fire over May 4 video of two women paraded naked, opposition demands CM’s resignation

Gigi Hadid arrested for possession of marijuana in Cayman Islands

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE