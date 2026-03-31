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Petrol, diesel to get costlier in April? UAE announces fuel prices hike after oil price surge

The surge reflects escalating global crude oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 05:21 PM IST

Petrol, diesel to get costlier in April? UAE announces fuel prices hike after oil price surge
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The UAE has officially announced a significant increase in petrol and diesel prices for April 2026, with motorists set to face a steep hike of up to nearly Dh2 per litre, marking one of the sharpest monthly increases in recent years. The new rates were approved by the UAE Fuel Price Committee and confirmed on March 31, 2026, in line with the country's monthly fuel price revision mechanism.

New fuel prices

The surge reflects escalating global crude oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. Under the new pricing, Super 98 petrol will rise to Dh3.39 per litre, up from Dh2.59 in March. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.28 per litre, compared to Dh2.48 previously. E-Plus petrol will be priced at Dh3.20 per litre, increasing from Dh2.40 last month. Diesel has recorded the sharpest jump, climbing to Dh4.69 per litre from Dh2.72.

Global oil surge drives UAE rates

The UAE's fuel pricing is directly linked to global oil markets, and the April hike reflects a sudden spike in crude prices worldwide. In recent weeks, oil prices have surged close to the $115–$120 per barrel range, driven by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over supply disruptions, particularly around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Market volatility has intensified due to ongoing regional conflict, pushing up refining and transportation costs globally. Diesel, in particular, has seen sharper increases worldwide, which is mirrored in the UAE's latest pricing.

The revised rates will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

UAE's monthly review system

Since deregulating fuel prices in 2015, the UAE has followed a market-linked pricing system. The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and announces updated rates at the end of each month, based on the average global price of oil and refined fuel products.

This mechanism ensures that local fuel prices reflect international market conditions with minimal delay.

Fuel price trend

Fuel prices in the UAE remained relatively stable through much of 2025 and early 2026, even declining during certain months due to softer global oil demand. However, March 2026 marked the beginning of an upward trend, with prices still below Dh2.60 per litre for petrol.

The April increase, therefore, represents a sharp turnaround, pushing petrol prices well above Dh3 per litre in a single revision cycle.

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