Petrol bomb thrown at Shakib Al Hasan's house after appearance in Sheikh Hasina's press conference

The attack came shortly after Hasan, a former MP from Hasina's party Awami League, virtually participated in the presser organised at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi.

A petrol bomb was thrown at the ancestral house of former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan on Wednesday (August 5), hours after he virtually appeared at a press conference held by the country's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The attack occurred around 8:45 pm (local time) at Hasan's ancestral residence in the Keshabmor area of Magura town. The house has also been vandalised.

The attack came shortly after Hasan, a former MP from Hasina's party Awami League, participated in the presser, organised at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi. The Awami League also confirmed the incident in a post on social media. "Torching residences : the cost of attending Awami League press conference. Neo fascism engulfs Bangladesh," the party wrote on X. "A grisly petrol bomb attack took place at the residence of Bangladesh's celebrated cricket icon Sakib Al hasan, hours after the world famous star cricketer appeared at a press conference with honourable party president Sheikh Hasina. Ahead of the press conference, BNP, Islamist Jamaat and NCP all publicly threatened national media outlets to weaponise judiciary to sue in case of reports of the press conferences. This calculated attack is yet another testament to ongoing genocidal campaign against awmai league activists in the name of democracy building project, hallmarks of fascism," the statement added.

At the presser, Hasina declared that she would return to Bangladesh in December, saying she was prepared to face arrest or even death. "My return is not about power, it's about putting Bangladesh back on track of development, secularism and prosperity," she said. Hasina, aged 78, has been living in exile in the Indian capital since she was forced to resign by massive protests in Bangladesh two years ago.

Last year, a tribunal in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death over alleged crimes against humanity during the 2024 uprising. Since then, the neighbouring country has repeatedly sought her extradition from India. During Wednesday's presser, Hasina said that organised groups had turned the student movement into a violent political campaign. "I was forced away from my country but I am never separated from my people," she said.