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Peshawar school roof collapse kills 29, including 28 children; over 40 injured

At least 29 people, including 28 children and a female teacher, were killed after the roof of a private school collapsed in Pakistan’s Peshawar, while more than 40 others were injured.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 02:46 PM IST

Peshawar school roof collapse kills 29, including 28 children; over 40 injured
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At least 29 people were killed after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Thursday, officials said. The victims included 28 children and a female teacher. Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Muhammad Asim said all 28 children who died were aged 13 or younger. Six of the children were girls.

More than 40 people were injured in the incident, with some of them reported to be in critical condition. The hospital declared an emergency to treat the injured.

Children feared trapped under rubble

Rescue teams continued their search through the debris as several children were feared trapped inside the collapsed school building. Emergency services spokesperson Bilal Faizi said rescuers were clearing the rubble to reach those still believed to be underneath.

Residents also joined the rescue efforts soon after the collapse. Witness Mohammad Khan said people were carefully removing debris to reach children and school staff trapped inside.

Parents gathered outside the school and hospital as they waited for information about their children.

School building described as structurally weak

The collapse took place in Dir Colony, a congested neighbourhood in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Police said the school building was structurally weak. The exact reason behind the collapse was not immediately known and an investigation was underway.

Police have arrested the owner of the private school, while Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir ordered a probe into the incident.

Shehbaz Sharif, governor express grief

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

He also directed authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed grief over the collapse and the loss of lives.

Building collapses remain a concern in Pakistan

Building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where safety and construction standards are often poorly enforced. The use of substandard construction materials and weak structures has also been cited as a factor in such incidents.

The investigation into the Peshawar school collapse is expected to determine whether structural weaknesses or other safety violations contributed to the tragedy.

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