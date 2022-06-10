Pervez Musharraf suffering from amyloidosis, what is this rare disease?

File Photo: Pervez Musharraf

Hours after reports in a section of media claimed that former Pakistan President and General Pervez Musharraf (retired) is on a ventilator, his family has denied the news.

However, his family said Musharraf is in a serious condition after his health worsened in the last three weeks due to a complication with a rare disease called amyloidosis.

"He is not on the ventilator. Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the family of the 78-year-old retired Pakistani General tweeted.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai for the last six years, where he has been getting treatment for amyloidosis.

What is amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in a person’s organs and interferes with their normal function.

Amyloid is an abnormal protein that is produced in the bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ.

Amyloidosis can affect different organs in different people. Amyloidosis frequently affects the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. Severe amyloidosis can lead to life-threatening organ failure.

Causes

There are many different types of amyloidosis. Some varieties are hereditary. Others are caused by outside factors, such as inflammatory diseases or long-term dialysis. Many types affect multiple organs, while others affect only one part of the body.

About Pervez Musharraf

Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi, took power in a coup in 1999 in Pakistan. He is facing charges for the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

He served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008. He had launched the Kargil operation without the civilian government`s approval.

