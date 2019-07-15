Personal moves of Dalai Lama won't be recognised: Top China govt official

A top Chinese government official in Tibetian autonomous region has said that China will not recognise any personal moves of 14th Dalai Lama on his successor. Speaking exclusively our principal diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal who is in Lhasa, Wang Neng Shang a vice minister in Tibet autonomous region of China and Director General of people's government information office shared views on India-China ties.

Q: How do you see India China ties?

Wang Neng Shang: Both India and China are ancient civilisation in the east and we are the two largest developing countries in the world. People of China and India are connected by traditional friendship and similar historic reason, which is a foriegn invasion and in history, we have enjoyed friendship and supported each other. Now in the new era, we are happy to see that India has made great strides, in economic development, cultural prosperity & improving people's livelihood, in particular, high-tech industry India's progress has impressed the world.

On part of China, we under the guidance of the Xi Jinping thought of socialism with Chinese Characteristics for new era is building socialism with Chinese features and to realise common prosperity. Our two countries share a common interest as we are bounded by our common history and brilliant civilization and we are working towards the same goal. Leaders of our both countries have met at multiple occasion time, they are carving for future of our ties. Very happy and looking forward for closer cooperation between our two countries and people in promoting national development and overcoming challenges.

Q: Who after the current Dalai Lama because people in Dharamshala and people in Bejing have different views?A: On reincarnation of Dalai Lama, the position of Chinese government is clear. It's not his personal decision to make. The process must go through a lot drawing in the golden urn, and reincarnation must be recognised by the central government as history goes. The centrality of the central government must be recognised.

His personal move will not be recognised by Chinese government and religious followers in Tibet. It was with central govt's recognition that Dalai Lama became the 14th Dalai lama otherwise he would not have this position.

Q: Are there any talk currently on between Dalai Lama and Chinese government as it happened in 2011?A: We do not have any information about that. If there are going to be any talks, information will be released.