'People sent by RSS and BJP from India': Pakistan's bizarre claim amid violence after Imran Khan's arrest

Following the violent protests in several cities after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's dramatic arrest, Pakistan has now made a bizarre claim blaming RSS and BJP for the violence in the country. The statement was made by Atta Tarar, the special assistant of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during the press briefing.

Addressing the media, Pakistan's Atta Tarar said, "Those who are doing vandalism and arson are people sent by the RSS and the BJP from India."

Tarar went on to say that there were celebrations in India after yesterday's incident. "These handfuls of people are related to the BJP and the RSS. There were celebrations in India after yesterday's incident (the protests). The BJP and the RSS celebrated this. Sweets were distributed in India," Tarar said.

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His arrest led to massive protests across Pakistan. PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested outside of the Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday by the Islamabad court, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Toshakhana case was registered against the former PM by the Election Commission after he did not declare the funds he obtained after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.