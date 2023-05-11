Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

'People sent by RSS and BJP from India': Pakistan's bizarre claim amid violence after Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His arrest led to massive protests across Pakistan. PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested outside of the Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

'People sent by RSS and BJP from India': Pakistan's bizarre claim amid violence after Imran Khan's arrest
Reuters Photo/Representative Image

Following the violent protests in several cities after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's dramatic arrest, Pakistan has now made a bizarre claim blaming RSS and BJP for the violence in the country. The statement was made by Atta Tarar, the special assistant of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during the press briefing.

Addressing the media, Pakistan's Atta Tarar said, "Those who are doing vandalism and arson are people sent by the RSS and the BJP from India." 

READ | Will cyclone Mocha have impact on Odisha coast? IMD gives update

Tarar went on to say that there were celebrations in India after yesterday's incident. "These handfuls of people are related to the BJP and the RSS. There were celebrations in India after yesterday's incident (the protests). The BJP and the RSS celebrated this. Sweets were distributed in India," Tarar said. 

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case. His arrest led to massive protests across Pakistan. PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested outside of the Islamabad High Court by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

READ | Nita Ambani opens up about her role as grandparent, recalls son Akash Ambani saying 'remember you are not the mother'

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was indicted in the Toshakhana case on Wednesday by the Islamabad court, a day after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

The Toshakhana case was registered against the former PM by the Election Commission after he did not declare the funds he obtained after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.