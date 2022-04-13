‘People asking for death’: Shanghai residents scream for help amid China’s stringent Covid-19 lockdown

As China combats one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks it has witnessed yet, the country has reportedly imposed rigorous lockdown curbs in several cities. Reports of distressed residents forced to stay inside their homes following stringent rules have emerged from parts of Shanghai.

Shanghai, which remains one of the worst-hit places during the current Covid-19 spread in China, is currently witnessing seemingly draconian laws and strict lockdown rules to control the outbreak, which has left residents without adequate resources.

Recently, a disturbing video from Shanghai emerged where people could be heard screaming and pleading for help while being locked inside their apartment buildings. This video has been doing rounds on social media, with many people criticizing the policies of China in the midst of the pandemic.

Dr Eric Feigl-Ding, who is a well-known public health expert, posted a video from Shanghai where people could be heard speaking in the local dialect about how bad things were, while background sounds could be heard of people screaming for help in agony.

The health expert wrote, “Residents in Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).

2) “yao ming le” & “yao si” — both expressions meaning “life and death” but they also more literally means “asking for death”. Narrator eventually implies shit is gonna hit the fan soon if this continues. April 10, 2022

“Yao ming le” & “yao si” - both expressions meaning “life and death” but they also more literally mean “asking for death”. Narrator eventually implies sh*t is gonna hit the fan soon if this continues,” he further explains.

Dr Feigl-Ding also says that China will be hitting the “breaking point” soon when it comes to the BA.2 variant of Covid-19. The stringent lockdown norms have reportedly lead to shortage of food among the residents, among other necessary supplies.

Media reports have also suggested that authorities are urging residents of Shanghai to only have one meal a day and ration their supplies as they remain under lockdown. Many people have called this a basic violation of human rights, criticizing the country for its strict norms in the pandemic.

READ | Covid 4th wave: China separates covid-infected kids from parents