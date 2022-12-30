Search icon
Pele death: Netizens react to Brazilian football great's demise, flood social media with tributes

The renowned footballer from Brazil passed away in a Sao Paolo hospital after a protracted fight with cancer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

Legendary Brazillian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, hailed as one of the all-time greats and the only person to win the FIFA World Cup three times, passed away on Thursday at 82. Joe Fraga, his agent, confirmed his demise.

One of soccer's all-time greats, Pelé spent nearly two decades thrilling supporters and stunning rivals as the sport's leading scorer for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Pele has been battling cancer for some time, and recently, during a hospital stay to manage his cancer medication, his health condition deteriorated, doctors had reported earlier this week.

Netizens' reacted to the iconic star, Pele’s demise and showed their support for the family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

