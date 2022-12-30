Pele death: Netizens react to Brazilian football great's demise, flood social media with tributes

Legendary Brazillian footballer Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously known as Pele, hailed as one of the all-time greats and the only person to win the FIFA World Cup three times, passed away on Thursday at 82. Joe Fraga, his agent, confirmed his demise.

One of soccer's all-time greats, Pelé spent nearly two decades thrilling supporters and stunning rivals as the sport's leading scorer for Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Pele has been battling cancer for some time, and recently, during a hospital stay to manage his cancer medication, his health condition deteriorated, doctors had reported earlier this week.

Netizens' reacted to the iconic star, Pele’s demise and showed their support for the family.

RIP Pele.



A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER.



Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People. pic.twitter.com/TDb5tVKVhG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace to Brazilian footballing icon Pele, who has sadly passed away today aged 82.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/ETW6ErM0PB — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 29, 2022

Brazilian legend Pelé has passed away at 82, one of the greatest of all time who changed the game.



A man with a god-given talent, one of the names who will remain forever in the memory.



All thoughts with the family.



RIP, legend pic.twitter.com/xxndio7gmM December 29, 2022

the greatest legend the game has ever seen rip — (@_JCLFC) December 29, 2022

The King. 'The' mythological figure of this game, a man who transcended his sport. Born as Edson Arantes, immortalised as Pele. The greatest of his, and all, time.



Rest in power, O Rei. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) December 29, 2022