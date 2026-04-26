'Pedophile, rapist and traitor': What suspect in Trump's press dinner shooting wrote in manifesto

According to a report by the New York Post, the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, said in the manifesto that he would only target officials from United States President Donald Trump's administration. Here's more on this.

The suspect in the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting had allegedly written a manifesto which he reportedly sent out to his family just minutes before opening fire at the event venue. According to a report by the New York Post, Cole Tomas Allen stated in the manifesto that he would only target officials from United States President Donald Trump's administration.

'No longer willing to permit...'

In the manifesto released by the Post, Allen allegedly wrote: "I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes." The shooter did not make it clear if he was referring to Trump with those words. But Trump has faced numerous accusations of sexual abuse in the past, including those pertaining to his links with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by alleged suicide inside his prison cell in New York in 2019. The Epstein files, which carry information about his crimes and were publicly released after his death, have mentioned Trump on several occasions.

Allen's list of targets

Tomas Allen further wrote in the manifesto that all Trump administration officials were his targets, except for Kash Patel -- the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He said that the targets were "prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest", adding that the Secret Service would be attacked "only if necessary." The shooter also stated that the hotel security, the Capitol Police, National Guard, hotel employees, and guests were not targets. In his writing, Allen appeared to ridicule the level of security at the gala venue. "I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat," he wrote. "Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again," Allen reportedly added.