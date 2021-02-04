Peculiar 'trash' like creature found on shores of Padre Island National Seashore in U.S

What looked like a pile of tangled wires and trash, was actually a sea whip, a fairly common type of soft coral.

'Trash with tangled wires' was spotted at Padre Island National Seashore(PINS) in Texas, US, prompting the authorities to come up with a clarification, which is rather strange.

What looked like a pile of tangled wires and trash, was actually a sea whip, a fairly common type of soft coral. Corals are animals because they don't make their own food the way plants do.

“If you look closely at a piece of washed up sea whip, you might notice the black on the inside of this coral. This is the skeleton of the coral, while the colored pieces are the tiny colonies of polyps that make up the living part of the coral,” PINS officials said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Sea whips in Texas are most commonly found in red and yellow colours.

"Sea whip is a soft coral that can be found from New Jersey all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. It comes in a variety of colors like red, white, purple and yellow. We mostly see the yellow and red varieties washing up on our beaches," said the post.

According to Mitchell Publications, when exposed to air, the polyps on the whip will die and give off a dead-fish odour.

"So the next time you're out for a stroll on the beach, look for the sea whip, and remember, it's not trash," PINS concluded in its Facebook post.