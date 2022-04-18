‘Peaceful, cooperative ties between India-Pakistan imperative’: Shehbaz Sharif writes to PM Modi

File photo

Newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is already working on improving the international relations of the country, starting with the neighbouring country India. Writing a letter to his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi, he urged for “peaceful and cooperative ties.”

A few days back, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking peaceful ties between the two countries and meaningful engagement and resolution to several issues between India and Pakistan, including the Jammu and Kashmir conflict.

In his letter, Sharif wrote that socio-economic development of the people of the two countries, as well as the region, can be achieved through meaningful India-Pakistan engagement and peaceful resolution of "all outstanding disputes" including that of Jammu and Kashmir.

This letter was sent by Sharif in response to the letter written by PM Modi to him, congratulating him on assuming the top position in Pakistan. Modi had also written in his letter that India desired constructive ties with Pakistan.

The PML leader further said that good ties between the country can be achieved through "meaningful engagement and peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the core issue of Jammu & Kashmir,” as per PTI reports.

After Sharif was elected the PM of Pakistan in the national assembly on April 11, Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated him through a tweet, saying that they will work together for the well-being and prosperity of their people.

PM Modi had written on Twitter, “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”

Sharif had been elected the Prime Minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan had been ousted from the post through a no-confidence vote in the national assembly, led by the opposition. Since then, Khan has been hitting out against the new government in Pakistan, saying that Sharif is not equipped to run the country.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Special: With Shehbaz Sharif as PM, Pakistan tilts further towards China