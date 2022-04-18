‘Peace, prosperity threatened by autocratic states’: UK PM Boris Johnson ahead of India visit

Photo - Twitter

Just a few days ahead of his visit to India, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the threats “on prosperity and peace by autocratic states” are to be kept in mind, and that “democracies and friends” need to stick together during these concerns.

Johnson further said that his visit to India next week will focus on issues “that really matter” to the people of Britain and India. He also said that he is visiting the country to “deepen the long-term ties between the two countries.”

In a tweet ahead of his visit, Boris Johnson said, “This week I'll be travelling to India, to deepen the long-term partnership between our countries. As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together.”

Referencing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Britain PM said, “India, as a major economic power and the world's largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times.”

The prime minister further said, “My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations - from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.”

According to official reports, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit India on April 21 and 22 and will be meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. He is set to visit New Delhi and Gujarat during this visit, which is PM Modi’s native state.

He is also set to meet industrialist Gautam Adani during his visit to Gujarat. While announcing his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Rt Hon’ble Boris Johnson MP, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will pay an official visit to India from 21-22 April 2022. This will be his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.”

Boris Johnson will begin his visit to India with Gujarat, where he is expected to announce several new health, science, and technology projects. He is also expected to announce investments in several businesses and key industries in both countries.

