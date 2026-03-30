PCB left red-faced? Ball-tampering controversy shakes PSL 2026, board initiates inquiry; here's what happened
Sensex down over 1000pts, Nifty below 22500 as Brent nears $120/bbl; what are the key factors behind the Rs 7 lakh crore loss?
MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor attend star-studded match, See pics
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy: 'Vayu is overjoyed'; Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra react
US-Israel-Iran War: Trump warns as Iran mulls toll fees on Strait of Hormuz shipping, says ' we could close that up in 2 minutes'
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 2 Update: Admit cards released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to download hall ticket, exam date and more
Horror at Strait of Hormuz: Indian sailors of captured ship describe ordeal
US-Israel-Iran War: Is Mojtaba Khamenei alive? Supreme leader's message surfaces to Iraq days after Donald Trump claim
Gold, silver prices today, March 30, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
US-Israel-Iran War: Pakistan-hosted talks with Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia focuses on proposals to reopen Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
Fakhar Zaman faces ball-tampering charges during a PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.
A major controversy has emerged in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following accusations of ball-tampering during a tense match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been formally charged over the incident. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaman denied the allegations during a disciplinary hearing conducted by match referee Roshan Mahanama. A final decision is expected within 48 hours, with a Level 3 offence carrying a minimum one-match suspension.
The incident occurred during the final over of the match when Karachi Kings required 14 runs to win. Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf were seen discussing strategy at the bowler’s run-up, during which all three handled the ball.
On-field umpire Faisal Afridi then inspected the ball and consulted with fellow umpire Sharfuddoula. The officials concluded that the ball had been altered and imposed a five-run penalty on Lahore, significantly shifting the match dynamics. The ball was also replaced.
This is so Shameful— Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) March 29, 2026
pic.twitter.com/DqTWMk1Mbg
Following the penalty, Karachi’s target was reduced, giving them a clear advantage. Despite losing a wicket early in the final over, Karachi batters capitalised on the situation. Abbas Afridi struck crucial boundaries to seal a four-wicket win with three balls remaining.
The penalty proved decisive, altering momentum at a critical juncture and sparking immediate debate among players, analysts, and fans.
The incident has triggered wider discussions about officiating standards and the process of identifying ball-tampering. Critics argue that multiple players had handled the ball during the innings, making it difficult to attribute responsibility to a single individual.
Supporters of Lahore Qalandars have questioned whether there is sufficient evidence to justify a Level 3 charge against Zaman alone. The PCB is expected to review broadcast footage and the referee’s report before delivering a verdict.
The controversy has drawn comparisons to past high-profile ball-tampering cases, including those involving David Warner and Steve Smith, who faced significant bans.
As scrutiny intensifies, the final decision could have serious implications not only for Fakhar Zaman but also for his teammates, who remain under the spotlight in one of the PSL’s most debated matches.