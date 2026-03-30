PCB left red-faced? Ball-tampering controversy shakes PSL 2026, board initiates inquiry; here's what happened

Fakhar Zaman faces ball-tampering charges during a PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.

A major controversy has emerged in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) following accusations of ball-tampering during a tense match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has been formally charged over the incident. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Zaman denied the allegations during a disciplinary hearing conducted by match referee Roshan Mahanama. A final decision is expected within 48 hours, with a Level 3 offence carrying a minimum one-match suspension.

Key Moment That Sparked the Row

The incident occurred during the final over of the match when Karachi Kings required 14 runs to win. Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf were seen discussing strategy at the bowler’s run-up, during which all three handled the ball.

On-field umpire Faisal Afridi then inspected the ball and consulted with fellow umpire Sharfuddoula. The officials concluded that the ball had been altered and imposed a five-run penalty on Lahore, significantly shifting the match dynamics. The ball was also replaced.

This is so Shameful



pic.twitter.com/DqTWMk1Mbg — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) March 29, 2026

Match Outcome and Immediate Impact

Following the penalty, Karachi’s target was reduced, giving them a clear advantage. Despite losing a wicket early in the final over, Karachi batters capitalised on the situation. Abbas Afridi struck crucial boundaries to seal a four-wicket win with three balls remaining.

The penalty proved decisive, altering momentum at a critical juncture and sparking immediate debate among players, analysts, and fans.

Debate Over Evidence and Accountability

The incident has triggered wider discussions about officiating standards and the process of identifying ball-tampering. Critics argue that multiple players had handled the ball during the innings, making it difficult to attribute responsibility to a single individual.

Supporters of Lahore Qalandars have questioned whether there is sufficient evidence to justify a Level 3 charge against Zaman alone. The PCB is expected to review broadcast footage and the referee’s report before delivering a verdict.

Possible Consequences and Comparisons

The controversy has drawn comparisons to past high-profile ball-tampering cases, including those involving David Warner and Steve Smith, who faced significant bans.

As scrutiny intensifies, the final decision could have serious implications not only for Fakhar Zaman but also for his teammates, who remain under the spotlight in one of the PSL’s most debated matches.