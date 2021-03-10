Passengers cough on, pepper spray and assault Uber driver after he asks them to wear mask

In a shocking incident in the US, an Uber driver was coughed on, pepper-sprayed and assaulted by passengers who ripped off his mask after he says he asked them to wear a face covering.

According to a Daily Mail report, Subhakar Khadka, 32, says he was racially abused by the three women after picking them up in the Bayview area of San Francisco on Sunday.

The footage filmed on Khadka's car camera showed as one of the women coughs in his direction before leaning forward to grab his phone and then rip off his mask.

Khadka says another of the women then pepper-sprayed inside his car. San Francisco police confirmed they are investigating the incident and are asking for help in identifying the riders. Khadka moved to the US from Nepal eight years ago to support his family.

Uber says it has suspended the account of the woman who ordered the car. They have given Khadka $120 in cleaning funds.

In the clip, three women are seen sitting in the back seat of Khadka's car.

One of the passengers then coughs in the direction of the driver. They can be heard telling him: 'F*** the masks.'

As the women continue to shout at Khadka one then leans forward to grab his cellphone before ripping off his face mask.

Khadka told CBS: 'I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don't hit people, I am not raised that way, so they were not getting out of my car.'

He said the altercation began when he asked one of the women to put on her face mask. When she refused he said he pulled into a gas station so she could buy one.

But he says the insults and racial slurs then began before one of the women even pepper-sprayed him as they left the car. "You guys are animals to treat other human beings like this," Khadka told the women.