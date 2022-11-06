Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

Tanzania plane crash: A rescue operation is underway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania
Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania (Representational image)

A passenger plane operated by Precision Air has crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, according to reports. The incident took place on Sunday while the plane was attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.

TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane or whether there were any fatalities.

The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", TBC reported.

READ | Russian president Putin praises Indians, calls them 'talented' and 'driven'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, director Ayan Mukerji visit cinemas to suprise fans
Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: Know interesting stories related to his life
6 Times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold avatars
From Pakistan to Nepal: 5 deadliest earthquakes of 21st century that shook up the world
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: Alleged kidnapping bid caught on camera, woman cries for help inside car
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.