Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania (Representational image)

A passenger plane operated by Precision Air has crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania, according to reports. The incident took place on Sunday while the plane was attempting to land at an airport in Bukoba, state-owned Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported.

TBC said 15 people had been rescued so far but it was unknown how many passengers were on board the Precision Air plane or whether there were any fatalities.

The aircraft, which had departed from the capital, Dar es Salaam, "fell in the Lake Victoria this morning due to storm and heavy rains", TBC reported.

Notice to the public pic.twitter.com/QvdMGeMynq — Precision Air (@PrecisionAirTz) November 6, 2022

