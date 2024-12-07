Parents of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride have received a compensation. Know the story here.

The parents of a 14-year-old boy, who fell to his death from an Orlando amusement park rise in 2022 in the US, have been rewarded a compensation worth Rs 310 million dollars, i.e., around Rs 2,624 crores, as reported by AP.

This comes after the deceased's parents won the verdict against the ride's Austrian builder, Funtime. On Thursday, i.e., December 5, the Orange country jury ordered that the attraction's manufacturer pay Rs 155 million dollars each to the teen's parents, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson.

The trial only lasted a day as the ride manufacturer did not appear before the jury to defend itself.

Notably, the teen had died on March 24, 2022, after falling off 70 feet (21 meters) from the Orlando Free Fall ride at Icon Park.

“The jury’s decision confirms what we have long argued: Tyre’s death was the result of blatant negligence and a failure to prioritize safety over profits,” the family’s lawyers, Ben Crump and Natalie Jackson, said in a statement.

“The ride’s manufacturers neglected their duty to protect passengers, and (Thursday’s) outcome ensures they face the consequences", he added.

According to AP, the deceased, Tyre Sampson, weighed 172 kilograms. He visited the Icon Park along with his friends on March 24, 2022. They rode the Orlando Free Fall, which placed 30 riders in one go, and secured them with a shoulder harness.

Later, it dropped them 430 feet (131 meters). However, the ride lacked seat belts - considered a vital safety measure.

Because of Sampson's size, the harness didn't lock properly, as a result of which, he was ejected from his seat and fell to death. His parents argued that the park authorities should have warned their son about the risks of someone his size taking the ride.