Scientists at Fudan University in Shanghai helped four paralyzed people move their legs again. This happened just hours after a simple surgery that didn’t require big cuts.

For a long time, people believed that paralysis from spinal cord injuries couldn’t be undone. Even cutting-edge brain-computer interfaces (BCIs), like the ones Elon Musk’s Neuralink is creating, start with the idea that paralyzed limbs can’t be fixed.

However, a new and exciting study in China is showing that this might not always be true.

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are devices that let your brain talk directly to computers or machines. They pick up brain signals and turn them into actions, like moving a robotic arm or typing. BCIs help people with paralysis control things using just their thoughts. It’s like a brain remote!

In the study, doctors placed small electrode chips in the brain and spinal cord. These chips helped reconnect the signals that stopped working after the injury, letting the brain and legs talk again.

The results were incredible! Within 24 hours, the patients could move their legs again. After a few weeks, they were walking by themselves. Some even noticed their restored nerve sensation coming back.

Brain-Spinal Connection Helps People Move Again Despite Paralysis

Regular brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) use outside computers to help people move, but the Chinese team’s brain-spinal interface is different. It wakes up sleeping nerves directly to get the legs working again. This method, called “neural remodeling,” helps the nervous system fix itself. It could mean people won’t need help from devices forever, according to the online site Interesting Engineering.

According to Interesting Engineering, Jia Fumin, the main scientist from the Fudan Brain-like Intelligence Science and Technology Research Institute, shared why this breakthrough matters so much.

“Before, we all knew about high-end medical tools from other countries,” Jia said, according to the university’s website. “But now, we’re exploring new ground and have created the world’s first brand-new brain-spinal interface system from scratch.”

The surgery places two small electrode chips—each about 1mm diameter—into the brain’s motor cortex (the part that controls movement).These brain-spinal chips pick up and figure out brain signals. Then, they send exact electric pulses to the spinal nerves, making a straight connection between the brain and the paralyzed muscles.

The first person to try it was a 34-year-old man who couldn’t walk after a fall. He had surgery on January 8. Within 24 hours, he could lift both legs. By day 14, he was stepping over things and walking more than 16 feet (five meters) using a standing frame.Three more people had the surgery in February and March. They all made big improvements in just a few weeks.

Quicker Healing Than Earlier Studies

Earlier studies on "neural remodeling", like ones in Switzerland, also worked but took six months to show results. The Chinese method speeds this up to just two weeks, making it faster and gentler with less harm from surgery.

The first patient’s check-up in late February gave more evidence that the surgery really works.

“My feet feel warm and sweaty, and I get a tingly feeling,” the patient said. “When I stand, I can feel my leg muscles tightening.” He also started feeling signs that told him when he needed to use the toilet, showing his nerves were healing more.

All the tools used in these surgeries were made in China, showing how much the country has grown in brain tech. With 3.74 million people in China living with spinal cord injuries and 90,000 new cases each year, this invention could help a ton of people.

“If we put in a spinal interface and add three to five years of rehab training, the patient’s nerves can link up again and change,” Jia explained, as noted by South China Morning Post. “In the end, we might help patients live without needing devices.”

The 2024 Nature Index says the U.S. is still number one in health science research, with China coming in second. But with discoveries like this, China is catching up fast.



(The author Girish Linganna of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

