Sale of Pani Puri banned in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, here's why

Lalitpur Metropolitan City, Kathmandu valley has banned the sale of Pani Puri due to spreading cholera.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

As cholera cases have increased in the Lalitpur Metropolitan City of Kathmandu Valley with 12 people testing positive, the authorities ban the sale of Pani Puri. The Lalitpur Metropolitan City (LMC) claimed that the water carrying the cholera bacteria was being used in Pani Puri. 

The metropolis has made internal preparations to stop the sale of Panipuri in the crowded areas and in the corridor area, stating that there is an increased risk of spreading cholera in the Valley, according to Municipal Police Chief Sitaram Hachethu.

With seven more people testing positive for Cholera in the Kathmandu Valley, the total number of cholera patients has reached 12 in the Valley, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

According to Chumanlal Dash, director of the Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under the Health Ministry, five cases of Cholera have been identified in Kathmandu Metropolis and one each in Chandragiri Municipality and Budhanilkantha Municipality.

The infected are currently undergoing treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital at Teku. Earlier, five cases of Cholera were found in different parts of the capital city. The two of the infected people have already been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Population has urged people to visit their nearest health facility immediately if they experience any symptoms of cholera.

The ministry has requested everyone to be alert and vigilant as diarrhoea, cholera and other water-borne diseases are spreading especially during the summer and rainy seasons.

(With inputs from PTI)

