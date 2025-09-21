Panic Over, Reality Hits: Trump's H-1B fee spares current workers but crushes new dreams

Under the new rule, US companies must pay the government $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) for each new H-1B visa application - but it's not the annual fee that was initially feared.

The Trump administration has introduced a major change that will significantly impact Indian workers and students hoping to work in the United States, but recent clarifications have eased some of the initial panic. Under the new rule, US companies must pay the government $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) for each new H-1B visa application - but it's not the annual fee that was initially feared.

White House Clarifies the Confusion

The White House has provided crucial clarification that brought relief to thousands of Indian workers already in the US. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the $100,000 fee applies only to new H-1B applications submitted after September 21, not to existing visa holders. This announcement eased widespread panic among foreign workers, particularly Indians who make up about 70% of all H-1B holders.

Leavitt made it clear that current H-1B holders can continue traveling in and out of the US as usual, without any changes to their status. The fee is a one-time payment per petition, not an annual charge as initially understood. Most importantly, it applies only to brand new visa applications, not renewals of existing H-1B visas or current holders.

The new fee structure will begin with the next H-1B lottery cycle, meaning companies applying for fresh H-1B visas after 12:01 am on September 21 will need to pay this substantial amount. However, those who already have H-1B visas and are currently outside the US will not need to pay $100,000 to re-enter the country.

Still a Major Financial Barrier

While the clarification provides relief for current workers, the $100,000 fee still represents a massive financial barrier for new applicants. Since Indians dominate the H-1B program with over 70% of approvals, they will face the biggest impact when seeking new opportunities in the US. The rule makes it significantly more expensive for US tech companies and even Indian firms like Infosys and TCS to sponsor fresh H-1B applications.

According to the New York Times, if the fee structure survives potential legal challenges, companies hiring skilled foreign workers will need to pay $100,000 for each new petition, and this could apply for up to six years of the visa holder's stay in the US.

Political Context Behind the Move

This move aligns with the Trump administration's broader stance on immigration. A month ago, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called the H-1B programme a "scam" and argued that companies should hire Americans instead of foreigners. Lutnick's views are backed by key Trump advisors like Stephen Miller, who helps shape Trump's immigration policies. However, some prominent figures like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy support the H-1B programme, arguing it brings top global talent to America.

Understanding Different US Visas for Indians

For Indians looking to work or study in the US, several visa options remain available. The H-1B visa is for skilled professionals, typically in technology, engineering, or other specialized fields. Many students first apply for OPT (Optional Practical Training) after completing their degree, then move to an H-1B work visa if an employer sponsors them.

Other important visas include the L-1 visa for employees transferring from an Indian office to a US branch of the same company, and the F-1 visa for full-time students. The J-1 visa serves exchange visitors like researchers and interns, while B-1/B-2 visas are for business or tourism visits. The O-1 visa is for people with extraordinary talent, and the EB-5 visa requires significant investment in US businesses. The H-4 visa allows dependents of H-1B holders to stay in the US.

The Growing Immigration Debate

To understand why H-1B visas face such criticism, we need to look at the broader immigration debate in America. Immigration has become one of the most divisive political issues in the country. A recent poll showed that 14.6% of voters considered it the most important election topic, compared to just 2.1% in 2012. This dramatic increase shows how much immigration concerns have grown.

While much of Trump's campaign focused on low-skilled workers, his team now criticizes the H-1B programme in similar terms. They argue that skilled foreign workers are taking high-paying jobs from Americans, just as Trump once claimed about Mexican workers taking other jobs. Many Americans believe immigrants push down wages and take away opportunities from the working class, who already face unemployment, low income, rising prices, and housing shortages.

Indians and the H-1B Programme

Indians dominate the H-1B programme, receiving over 70% of approved visas every year since 2015. China comes second with only 12-13% since 2018. This strong presence in US tech jobs has drawn criticism from Trump supporters, who claim Indians are "stealing jobs" and reducing wages for Americans.

Critics argue that tech companies misuse the H-1B programme to hire mid-level workers at lower pay than Americans would accept. Commerce Secretary Lutnick pointed out that the average American worker earns $75,000 (Rs 66 lakh) per year, while the average green card holder earns $66,000 (Rs 58 lakh). He questioned why America brings in people who earn less, calling it "picking from the bottom."

There is some truth to these concerns. In 2023, about 70% of H-1B visas for Indians were for jobs paying less than $100,000 (₹88 lakh) per year, according to government data. For comparison, the median salary for IT professionals in the US was $104,420 (Rs 91.8 lakh) in May 2023. Only about 25% of H-1B approvals were for salaries between $100,000 and $150,000 (Rs 88 lakh-Rs 1.32 crore), and just 5% were for salaries above $150,000 (Rs1.32 crore).

However, industry experts argue that H-1B visas are essential to fill America's skills shortage. They point out that market forces determine wages, and Chinese and Indian workers lead globally in STEM fields. China produces 3.57 million STEM graduates annually, India produces 2.55 million, while the US produces only 820,000. This explains why Chinese and Indian talent dominates worldwide.

Trump's Proposed Changes

While Trump's team talks about major changes to the H-1B programme, specific details remain unclear beyond this new fee structure. In January 2021, Trump announced a rule to change how H-1B visas are selected when applications exceed the annual limit of 85,000. However, this rule was never implemented after Joe Biden took office.

The proposed rule aimed to prioritize higher-paying jobs in the selection process. Instead of the current lottery system, applications would be selected starting with the highest wage level (Level IV) and moving down to Level III, II, and finally I. This would give workers with higher salary offers better chances of getting visas, while reducing opportunities for lower-paid workers.

Companies typically pay more to Level 3 (experienced) and Level 4 (fully skilled) workers, while new international students and fresh graduates usually start at Level 1 and Level 2 salaries. Under the 2021 proposal, Level 1 workers would receive no H-1B visas at all. Level 2 workers would have only about a 50% chance of selection, according to industry analysis.

If similar rules are implemented alongside the new fee structure, they would particularly hurt international students, fresh graduates, and lower-paid workers. This aligns with the Trump administration's criticism of the current H-1B programme.

The Golden Card Alternative

Trump has also proposed a "Golden Card" programme to give residency and citizenship to wealthy investors. This would require about $1 million (₹8.8 crore) investment in job-creating businesses, or $800,000 (₹7 crore) in rural or poor areas. Commerce Secretary Lutnick says this approach helps America "pick the best people."

According to Lutnick, demand for the Gold Card is extremely high, with about 250,000 applicants already. This could potentially bring $1.25 trillion (₹110 lakh crore) in investment to the US economy.

Legal Challenges Expected

The H-1B fee may face legal challenges from companies and advocacy groups who argue it creates an unfair barrier to skilled immigration. Legal experts suggest that such a dramatic fee increase could be challenged in federal courts, potentially delaying or blocking its implementation.

What This Means Going Forward

While the clarification provides relief for current H-1B holders, the new $100,000 fee still represents a fundamental shift in US immigration policy for new applicants. For Indian workers and students seeking fresh opportunities, this creates significant new challenges. Companies will be much more selective about sponsoring new H-1B visas, likely favoring only the most highly skilled and experienced candidates who can justify the additional cost.

Fresh graduates and entry-level workers will find it much harder to get H-1B sponsorship, as companies may not see the value in paying such high fees for junior employees. This could force many Indian students to look for alternative paths to work in the US, or consider other countries for their careers.

The changes reflect broader American concerns about immigration and job competition, but they also risk reducing America's access to global talent that has historically driven innovation in tech and other industries. For Indian professionals and students planning their careers, these new rules mean the path to American employment just became significantly more expensive and challenging, even if current workers can breathe a sigh of relief.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)