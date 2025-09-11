Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Panic, chaos, screams: Chilling video captures moment Charlie Kirk was shot, WATCH

Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and US President Donald Trump's close aide, was shot dead on Wednesday, i.e., September 11, while addressing thousands at Utah Valley University. The moment Kirk was assassinated was caught on camera, with people fleeing and screaming in panic.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 06:35 PM IST

Panic, chaos, screams: Chilling video captures moment Charlie Kirk was shot, WATCH
Image credit: Reuters
Charlie Kirk, a conservative firebrand and US President Donald Trump's close aide, was shot dead on Wednesday, i.e., September 11, while addressing thousands at Utah Valley University. The moment Kirk was assassinated was caught on camera, with people fleeing and screaming in panic.

Kirk, 31, had just begun answering a question on gun violence when a single bullet penetrated through his neck. As blood poured through his neck, he clutched his microphone for a moment before collapsing. "Get down! Get down!" one audience member shouted as chaos erupted at the scene. "Go! Run! Go!" another screamed, as the throng scattered in every direction, causing chaos and panic among people. 

Beau Mason, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner, said the shooter fired only once in what investigators consider was “a targeted attack towards one individual.” The shot appeared to have been fired “potentially from a roof,” Mason stated, as quoted by India Today. 

Two people, initially detained as suspects, were later released. Meanwhile, a door-to-door hunt for the assailant is still underway. 

Watch

 

Trump expresses grief on social media 

Confirming Charlie Kirk's death on social media, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The White House also announced that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States be lowered to half-mast. The White House wrote in an X post, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast."

