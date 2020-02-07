Pangolins may've spread coronavirus from bats to humans, Chinese scientists believe

1,000 metagenome samples of the wild animals were analysed and found that pangolins were most likely the "intermediate host" for the virus.

As the deadly Coronavirus continues to claim lives in China, scientists have found that Pangolins, a particular species of anteaters, may be responsible for the spread of the virus.

According to a study led by scientists at the South China Agricultural University, the genome sequence separated from the endangered mammals is found to be 99 per cent identical to the people infected with the virus.

1,000 metagenome samples of the wild animals were analysed and it was found that pangolins were most likely the "intermediate host" for the virus.

Pangolins are the most trafficked animals, with thousands being poached every year for human consumption and medicinal value in China and Vietnam.

Liu Yahong, president of the university, also revealed that the study will support the prevention and control of the epidemic, as well as offer scientific reference for policies on wild animals.

Previously, many Chinese experts found out that the virus originated from bats after which China put a temporary ban on trading exotic animals.

However, experts at the university have said that the virus may have multiple intermediate hosts apart from Pangolin.

"So our task is to find the intermediate host that 'bridges' bats and people," Shen Yongyi, a professor in the university said.

"On the one hand, we hope this result will warn people to stay away from wild animals. On the other, we would like to share it with research fellows in the hope of making efforts together to find other possible intermediate hosts to promote the epidemic prevention and control," he added.

On Thursday, the death count from the deadly virus in China reached 636 people with 3,143 confirmed cases.

The virus has now spread to over 20 countries.

More than 20 countries have confirmed cases of the virus, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency, several governments to institute travel restrictions, and airlines to suspend flights to and from China. However, the WHO has also said that the outbreak of the deadly virus does not yet constitute a "pandemic".

In its report last Tuesday Tuesday, the WHO said dramatic measures are being taken by China to rein in the virus has prevented significant spread abroad. The UN health agency's chief also called for greater global solidarity, accusing some governments of wealthy countries of being "well behind" in sharing data on virus cases.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the outbreak.

Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians, who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.