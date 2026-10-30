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Pakistani woman mobbed by 20-30 men after minor car collision, shocking video surfaces

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Pakistani woman mobbed by 20-30 men after minor car collision, shocking video surfaces

A video showing a woman being surrounded and allegedly harassed by a group of men after a minor car collision in Karachi has triggered outrage, while she has denied claims that she was under the influence of drugs.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Pakistani woman mobbed by 20-30 men after minor car collision, shocking video surfaces
Screenshot from viral video on X/Twitter
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A video from Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area has sparked widespread outrage after a woman was allegedly surrounded and harassed by a group of men following a minor car collision.

The incident reportedly took place near Johar Mor on October 28, 2026. The footage shows several men gathered around the woman's car as an argument appears to develop after the collision.

The crowd can be seen surrounding the vehicle and confronting the woman. Some people on social media have alleged that she was behaving abnormally and was under the influence of drugs. However, the woman has rejected those claims.

Woman identifies herself as Ayesha Zahid

Following the circulation of the video, the woman identified herself as Ayesha Zahid and shared a video statement giving her account of what happened. Ayesha said she had stepped out of her car to check whether anyone had been injured in the collision. She claimed that she was then confronted and physically pulled by people around her.

"So there has been a video circulating about me from different angles of what happened."

Explaining what happened after she got out of the vehicle, she said: "I am just going to clarify my side but there is not much to clarify. Main gaadi se utri dekhne ke liye ki kisi ko chot toh nahi aayi. Somebody said, ‘Aaurton ko gaadi chalani nahi aati toh road par kyun aati hain?’ I was asking for my phone and keys, but they dragged me, touching me, holding me, dragging me, pulling me, till I said, ‘I need a policewoman.’”

Ayesha also claimed that some people in the crowd were heard saying, "Isko Maaro, Yeh Deserve Karti Hai" (Beat her, she deserves it).

Husband rejects drug allegations

Ayesha's husband, Zain Qasmani, has also spoken out in her support following the controversy. He said police examined her vehicle but did not find any drugs. He also identified his wife as a clinical psychologist with more than 10 years of experience in Karachi.

"She is my wife, she is a clinical psychologist in Karachi with over 10 years of experience. I have personally seen her help people struggling with depression and mental health issues. Targeting a woman without knowing her full story is shameful."

Qasmani also alleged that his wife was harassed by men after she was left alone following the collision.

"She was harassed by men on the road and we all know how some men behave when they see a woman alone. Honestly, after watching the video, I felt proud of her for standing up for herself."

Viral footage raises questions over mob behaviour

The incident has triggered a wider discussion on social media about road rage, mob behaviour and women's safety in public spaces. Many users have criticised the behaviour of the men seen surrounding the woman, arguing that a traffic collision should not lead to threats, intimidation or alleged physical harassment.

The viral footage has also raised questions about how quickly a minor road incident can turn into a confrontation when a large crowd gathers at the scene.

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