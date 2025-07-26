Pakistani Tik Tok star Sumeera Rajput found dead, daughter says she was poisoned for refusing marriage proposal

In yet another harrowing incident from Pakistan, reflecting the worsening human rights situation in the country, a TikTok content creator, named Sumeera Rajput, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her residence in the Bago Wah area of Sindh's Ghotki district.

Sumeera was poisoned by individuals who had been pressuring her to marry forcibly, the deceased's 15-year-old daughter said, Geo News reported. The teen daughter claimed that the suspects gave her mother poisonous tablets, which caused her death.

Meanwhile, two individuals have been taken into custody. Ghotki District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh confirmed the claim made by the deceased's 15-year-old daughter, according to Geo News. However, no FIR has been registered in the case so far. Officials say that they are still investigating whether there was any foul play in the case.

Who was Sumeera Rajput?

Sumeera Rajput, a digital content creator, boasted 58,000 TikTok followers and over one million likes on her posts. Post her death, allegations of forced marriage and poisoning are surfacing, creating outrage and highlighting the situation of women safety in Pakistan.

Earlier last month, another TikToker named Sana Yousaf, 17, was shot dead inside her home in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad.