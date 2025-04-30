Pakistani senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khas has issued provocative comments that have angered India. The woman senator has given a controversial statement on Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. She further claimed that in case of conflict with India, the Sikh soldiers would not be up in arms against Pakistan

After the Pahalgam terror attack, diplomatic tensions have arisen between India and Pakistan which made their relations sour. Where India has taken quite a few actions against its neighbour, Pakistan has also given number of threats and closed its airspace apart from taking other actions. Amid all this, a Pakistani senator has issued provocative comments that have angered India. The woman senator has given a controversial statement on Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Pakistani senator’s statement on Babri Masjid

Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan gave a statement in Pakistan’s parliament which suggested that the Pakistani soldiers will enter India along with the Army chief and will build mosques and will pray there themselves. Her inflammatory remarks have added fuel to the already burning fire in the country over the attack in Pahalgam.

While speaking in Pakistan’s upper house of Parliament, Zai Khan asserted, “The first brick at the new Babri Mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pak Army soldiers and the first Azan will be recited by Pakistan Army chief Asif Munir.” Taking her rhetoric further, she brewed more tension by saying, “We are not wearing bangles.”

She did not seem to stop talking against India and stirring religious and national sentiments amid the worsening situation between the two countries. She further claimed that in case of conflict with India, the Sikh soldiers would not be up in arms against Pakistan. “If they are threatening Pakistan, then let them know that the Sikh army will not attack Pakistan. Because it’s the land of Guru Nanak for them," she said.

Pakistan’s provocative speeches

However, this is not the first such provocative statement by a Pakistani political leader came. Few days earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also added to the anger by his volatile comments. His statement came after India suspended the Indus water treaty. He said, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their (Indians) blood will.” His statement was a warning to India after it decided to stop waters to Pakistan. He also claimed that Pakistan was the true custodian of the Indus civilisation.

Importantly, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif revealed in an interview that Pakistan supported terrorist groups for many decades and admitted that it was doing the “dirty work" on behalf of the West.